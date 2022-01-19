TRAVERSE CITY — Megan Lautner remembered how good it felt to be the first Big North Conference team to beat Cadillac in three years.
That’s why the Traverse City West senior is hoping Tuesday’s win over rival Traverse City Central provides a little extra momentum ahead of Friday night’s game against Cadillac. A win could put the Titans back at .500.
“The locker room before that game,” Lautner began to recall, “It was senior night. We had three seniors, and they were all really good. We just wanted to do it for them. We’re going to carry that momentum now that we’re seniors. We want to do it for each other.”
West (4-5, 1-2 BNC) beat the Trojans (6-3, 1-2 BNC) 43-33, Tuesday night at home for its first league win. It’s the Trojan’s second-straight loss after having their six-game win streak snapped last week.
West, on the other hand, snaps a two-game losing skid to league foes.
“It was a really good momentum shift,” Lautner said. “It shows us that we can hang with the top of the conference and we definitely can come out shooting, especially in the first quarter.”
Aside from a brief 27-26 Trojan lead late in the third quarter, the Titans led the rest of the night.
Sarah Schermerhorn and Ally Jo McKenna both hit key 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Titans jumped out to a 19-7 lead. West made two field goals after the first quarter but seemingly couldn’t miss its free throws in the fourth when they mattered most. The team went 16-for-24 from the charity stripe to seal the win with Quinn Disbrow leading the way with eight makes, finishing the game with nine points.
“Third quarter, I heard (West head coach Tim Riemann) and people on the bench saying ‘Come on. We need this,’” Disbrow said. “That definitely made me want it a lot more, not for myself but for my team.”
Rieman said he knew Disbrow was confident — despite offensive struggles as of late — when she had a nice take to the basket to get fouled.
He said he pushed his team to stay focussed, take a breath.
When the Trojans began to foul heavily with four minutes to play, he said, “Girls, if we take care of the ball, we make our free throws, this thing’s over.”
“Tonight we made plays when we had to,” Rieman said. “We just have to execute better. We had way too many turnovers. But our girls are gritty. They’re going to fight every night, and that’s what we’ve done all year.”
Lautner’s 14 points led the game as Disbrow finished with nine points.
Central’s Cate Heethuis had quite the highlight — draining a half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer and finish with seven points. Freshman guard Jakiah Brumfield led the Trojans with 10 points. Sophia Simon scored the go-ahead bucket in the third quarter.
Gaylord (8-1) leads the BNC league outright at 4-0 after eking out a win over Petoskey, Tuesday. The Blue Devils host Alpena (6-5, 2-1) and hope to extend their first-place lead Friday.
The rest of the conference heads into Traverse City. West’s bout with Cadillac (4-6, 1-3) is set for 7 p.m. Friday at home. Central hosts Petoskey at 7 p.m. the same night.