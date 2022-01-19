Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy this morning. Snow showers developing this afternoon. Morning high of 33F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.