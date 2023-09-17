TRAVERSE CITY — A four-goal third period from Toronto was just enough for the Maple Leafs to secure the comeback victory in Sunday’s finale of the NHL Prospects Tournament at Centre Ice Arena.
Easton Cowan lit the lamp for Toronto just 49 seconds into the third to knot the game at 3-3, and then Brandon Lisowsky scored a minute later to put the Maple Leafs ahead 4-3.
Lisowsky found the back of the net six minutes later to give Toronto a two-goal cushion, but the Red Wings got goals from Cross Hanas and Elmer Soderblom to bring the game back to even at 5-5.
With the final minute winding down, Toronto’s Tommy Miller took advantage of an aggressive move from the Red Wings to empty their net for the extra attacker. Miller slid the puck across the redline with just 34 seconds to go in the game for the 6-5 win.
The Maple Leafs, who went one for two on their power plays, outshot the Red Wings 47-33. Detroit was two for four on its power-play opportunities.
The Red Wings went up 1-0 in the first period when Nic Sima scored unassisted 9:04 into the frame. Hanas scored on a power play seven minutes into the second for the 2-0 lead, but Lisowsky and Jacob Frasca scored back-to-back goals in 56 seconds to tie the game at 2-2. Amadeus Lombardi tallied a goal with 91 seconds left in the second for the 3-2 Detroit lead after two periods.
Jan Bednar stopped all 29 shots he faced for Detroit, but Sebastian Cossa gave up five goals on 17 shots to suffer the loss. Dennis Hildeby stopped 24 of the 27 shots Detroit fired on net, and Vyacheslav Peksa turned away four of six in the third period to earn the win.
With the NHL Prospects Tournament now in the rearview mirror and Red Wings Training Camp right on the horizon, the Detroit prospects will stay in Traverse City and visit Blair Elementary School on Monday from 10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m. to run a hockey clinic for students in the school’s gymnasium.
The Red Wings’s roster of prospects, which includes recent draft picks, free-agent signees and tryouts, will introduce elementary students to the basic elements of hockey through hands-on instruction with multiple rotating stations. The Red Wings will also gift the school with several sets of equipment to encourage students to continue playing hockey while supporting an active and healthy lifestyle.
The Red Wings then hit the ice back at Centre Ice Arena for the first time for training camp on Thursday morning and continue daily sessions through Sept. 25.
Red Wings players, prospects and tryouts will be divided into teams that will practice and scrimmage throughout camp, including the annual Red and White Game on Sunday. Following the Red and White game, the team will remain in Traverse City and hold practice on Monday, Sept. 25, prior to breaking camp for Detroit to begin its preseason schedule.
