NHL
Detroit Red Wings training camp schedule
At Centre Ice Arena, Traverse City
Friday, Sept. 13 – Practice session, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 – Practice Session, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14 – Alumni/Celebrity Game: Mixed teams of Red Wings Alumni and Guns N Hoses (Local Police and Firefighters) 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15 – Red & White Game (DRW Team Red vs. DRW Team White), noon
Monday, Sept. 16 – Practice Session, 9:30 a.m.
To check ticket availability, visit www.centreice.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.