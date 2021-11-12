BUCKLEY — A 98-mile van ride to Remus awaits the Sabres. But that’s the least of their worries.
No. 5 Traverse City Christian swept Midland Calvary Baptist 3-0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-15) to take the Division 4 regional final at Buckley on Thursday. The victory puts the Sabres a win away from making their eventful season led by senior Emma Mirabelli even more historic.
TC Christian (43-8-5) will meet No. 9 Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at Remus Chippewa Hills, Tuesday.
It’s the Sabres’ first regional win since 2008 — a team that lost in the quarterfinals. TC Christian made it to the regional finals two seasons ago, but the Sabres fell to Leland in the finals in four sets.
“Unreal. Surreal. Like wild,” senior Julianna Brower said. “It doesn’t feel real.”
In all the post-win glory, Mirabelli was quick to point out that competition is about to step up — big time.
Sacred Heart beat Wyoming Tri Unity in four sets Thursday for its regional title. The Irish have nine seniors. The Sabres have nine players.
“We know that this is about to really test us, and we’re excited,” Mirabelli said.
The small squad wasn’t fazed by Calvary Baptist’s roster of 13. The Kings beat Gaylord St. Mary in the first round Tuesday after winning their district.
Sabres’ head coach Katelynn Shaffran said everyone played great. The team rotated in all players, even ones who were called up from the JV squad.
Mirabelli scored on 13 kills. She had a stretch in the second set where she served eight straight aces on the way to a 9-0 run. Several of her kills were on spikes that were inches in-bounds. The kill to end the first set was hit so hard it rebounded off the hands of a Midland player and into TC Christian’s sideline.
Brower led in assists with 26. Ava Wendel finished with a team-second 11 kills. Mirabelli, Lydia Brower, Wendel and Julianna Brower all had at least five digs.
Tuesday’s quarterfinal with Sacred Heart is set for 6 p.m. at Chippewa Hills.
“We’re definitely looking forward to it,” Shaffran said. “The biggest challenge is we just haven’t seen those teams that we’re about to go up against, but we’re definitely watching video and preparing every practice for that specific team. We’re ready for the challenge.”
Brower and Mirabelli said they’re looking forward to the ride over, at least.
“Oh yeah,” they both said simultaneously.
Since the Leland Invitational where Mirabelli became the 25th girl in Michigan to record 2,000 kills, Shaffran has rented a 12-passenger van from the Cherry Capital Airport.
The Sabres have used the van as transportation to every playoff game, Thursday included.
“It’s crammed, but it’s so fun,” Mirabelli said.
BRACKET BITS: The winner of TC Christian’s game meets either Ironwood or Indian River Inland Lakes at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek in the D4 semifinals, Thursday ... No. 3 Battle Creek St. Philip meets No. 1 Adrian Lenawee Christian at Portage Central, Tuesday ... Allen Park Inter-City Baptist plays No. 7 Ubly in the fourth quarterfinal and meets the winner of St. Phillip’s game in the semifinals at Kellogg Arena.