TRAVERSE CITY — If Doug Baumann could tell Traverse City Central coach Steven Draper one thing about Dearborn, it’d be to minimize the Pioneers’ dribble penetration.
Not defend the 3-point arc. Baumann thinks Draper already knows that.
“Watch out for those shooters,” said Baumann, who coached his first game at the helm of the Titans on Friday.
The Pioneers netted 11 threes in their 71-42 win at Traverse City West, seemingly never missing them.
West (0-1) opens its season with a loss and takes a road trip Tuesday to face Saginaw Heritage. Dearborn (2-0) stays in town to face Traverse City Central for an afternoon tilt at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the Trojans’ season opener.
The game was a 3-point fest, particularly in the first quarter during a stretch of five baskets between the two teams — all from beyond the arc. That made it a one-point game at 13-12 before Dearborn went on a 17-6 run into the second quarter and took a 12-point lead at halftime.
The Pioneers pulled away in the second half, outscoring West 24-9 to take a 30-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
“We obviously need to execute better on defense. That’s where everything started,” Titans senior Jonathon O’Connor said. “We would break down on defense, they’d get the board and get in transition, then we’d break down easy.”
Offensively, Baumann said this year’s Titans changed to a structured set — which differs from the open post offense previously installed by Sanders Frye.
He said adjusting to those are things that will be improved with film and time, but he likes the group of kids he has.
“Our offense got stagnant a couple of times,” Baumann said. “We obviously need to just work on the efficiency of our offense and making sure we are reading what they are running and making some changes to that.”
Dearborn’s Abdo Abuzahrah led the game with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers throughout the night. Nassim Mashhour, a sophomore, scored 10 with three triples and a free throw make. Jamil Hamade scored 15.
O’Connor led the Titans with 20 points, hitting three 3-pointers of his own. Ben Habers hit a pair of first-quarter threes. The Titans finished with six triples as a team.
Four seniors started for the Titans with O’Connor, Garett Schuler, Josh Hirschenberger and Will Gaston. Junior Ian Robertson started at guard. Habers was called up to varsity as a sophomore and came off the bench in the first quarter.
“I have no doubt we’ll get better and improve on what we have,” Baumann said.
West doesn’t face a Big North Conference opponent until 2022. After Heritage on Tuesday, West hosts another metro Detroit team with Bloomfield Hills on Friday. The next day, the Titans play Marquette on Dec. 18.
“It’s going to be fun, for sure,” O’Connor said. “It’s going to give us some confidence and make us a better team overall. We play some pretty good downstate teams, which I think will be good for our team.”
Game time for Tuesday’s game is 7 p.m. It’ll be streamed on nfhsnetwork.com. 106.3-FM WWMN broadcasts Traverse City West basketball games.