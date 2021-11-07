TRAVERSE CITY — A single bicycle remained when Bill Couzens stepped through the doors of the Bike Stop in Warrenton, Virginia, in March 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning to take hold over the United States and the rest of the world when Couzens felt the nudge to begin a healthier lifestyle. So Couzens bought the last electric bike in the shop.
Twenty months later, Couzens drove from Warrenton to Traverse City with a new mountain bike strapped to the back of his car to take part in the 32nd annual Iceman Cometh Challenge on Saturday.
But he didn’t make the 12-hour trek northwest for himself. No, Couzens did it for pretty much everybody but himself.
The gregarious 62-year-old — the living embodiment of the phrase “larger than life” at nearly 6-feet, 7-inches tall — has suffered much loss. So much loss, in fact, that it is a wonder he can smile and laugh and joke as much as he does.
But that’s what makes Couzens who he is. He embraces life and all it offers — the good, the bad and the in-between — because he’s witnessed firsthand how it can all be cut short.
So, he asks, why waste a moment of it?
Light from darkness
Couzens’ mother died of cancer. His brother died of cancer. His sister died of cancer. Several mothers in his neighborhood in Grosse Pointe were afflicted with cancer when Couzens was growing up in the Detroit suburb.
“Cancer is not supposed to be an expected stage of life,” Couzens said. “The grief is real and so are the lessons going forward. Unfortunately, it is how we learn about moving on.”
Couzens is moving forward while moving on.
The death of his sister from pancreatic cancer at age 50 spurred Couzens toward initiatives to prevent cancer before the disease rears its wretched head. He found purpose from his grief and has since devoted himself to preventing loss like he’s experienced.
“I know what that pain feels like,” Couzens said. “That’s a very real piece of my motivation for what I do — turning pain into power.”
Couzens didn’t want to fight cancer or beat cancer or conquer cancer. He wanted to stop cancer before it even had a chance to enter the ring. That is the focus of Less Cancer, the charity Couzens founded in 2004.
The efforts are a departure from the treatment-focused approaches and searches for a cure that many other organizations take on. Couzens said that is deliberate.
“Of course I want a cure. I’ve wanted the cure for so many people in my life who’ve died,” he said. “But the real miracle is in preventing it.”
Less Cancer works to educate lawmakers, medical professionals and the public about how to prevent cancer in the hopes of changing public policy on both the state and federal levels. The organization also offers continued education opportunities through the University of Virginia to doctors, nurses and other public health professionals.
Through Less Cancer, Couzens founded National Cancer Prevention Day, which falls on the same date as World Cancer Day, Feb. 4. He also helped organize the bipartisan United States Congressional Cancer Prevention Caucus, which was formed by U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan, and he created the annual National Cancer Prevention Day workshop for members of Congress, staff, media and the general public.
Couzens also worked with the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation in 2012 to create programs that help educate families about how best to reduce disease and cancer risks associated with their environment and lifestyle.
“The tools for prevention are really different from the care we might get for someone we love with cancer,” Couzens said. “We’re not treating cancer, but we’re creating public health policies to help keep people from getting cancer.”
Riding for the cause
Despite the organization’s national influence, Less Cancer operates on just a $200,000 annual budget. Much of that comes from the Less Cancer Bike Ride America that officially began in 2014 in Detroit but now takes place in Traverse City every year.
Last year, however, the two-day ride went virtual — and global.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the June 2020 in-person event was canceled, so Couzens and other race organizers had to get creative. Their solution was to invite cyclists to create their own ride wherever they were. The switch led to people participating not only in Michigan and many other states but in Mexico, Canada, France and Italy as well.
Traverse City cyclists — including Tim Pulliam — made up the bulk of the riders, and the event raised more than $80,000 to create cancer prevention programs in 40 countries. Pulliam, an avid cyclist and previous Iceman participant, led his group on an eight-hour ride that stretched 150 miles and included almost 6,000 feet of elevation.
Pulliam has joined Couzens on trips to Washington, D.C., for the Nation Cancer Prevention Day workshop and has been a strong advocate for Less Cancer’s work. Pulliam’s father was an industrial electrician and died from lung cancer likely caused by exposure to asbestos. Pulliam was just 8 years old.
Pulliam sees Couzens as a much-needed voice that is in a position to provide a platform for people to speak up and affect real change on policies and practices that can potentially prevent cancers.
“It’s so easy for us to assume that when we order food or turn on our tap water or walk outside in our city that we’ll be fine,” Pulliam said. “It’s not that we’re all out to ignore all of that, we’re just comfortable with the idea that things are safer than they really are. It’s good to peel that back and take a look at it.”
Iceman will serve as just another amplifier for Couzens’ voice, Pulliam said.
“There’s going to 5,000 people out there working together. That collective energy really builds the spirit,” he said. “Bill already has a little bit of energy. This is just another positive direction for that energy.”
Community of support
Pulliam persuaded Iceman Race Director Cody Sovis to join the Less Cancer bike ride a few years ago, covering 280 miles in two days. Sovis is now part of the bike ride committee and contributes to the Less Cancer online journal. He has also traveled to D.C. with Couzens to speak to members of the congressional caucus and to support cancer prevention initiatives.
Just like Couzens and Pulliam — and millions of others — Sovis’ life has been touched by cancer. Two of his grandparents as well as a close cousin died from the disease, and Sovis’ aunt is currently battling cancer.
“Unfortunately, cancer is something that anytime you walk into a room, someone’s been affected by it,” Sovis said “My experience isn’t really rare. It’s unfortunate that cancer is a pretty common thread among us all.”
Sovis is thrilled Couzens took part in the Iceman for the first time and brought the Less Cancer message to more people.
“He’s the type of guy who’s going to make a lot of friends along the way,” Sovis said before the race. “He’s going to make a lot of people smile out there.”
Couzens didn’t take on the mammoth 29-mile course, however. Instead, he dipped his toe in the Iceman waters with the 8-mile-long Slush Cup for beginning and novice cyclists.
Couzens said before the race that he was expecting “a bunch of kindergartners” to beat him.
“I told Cody I really wanted to do the ‘old man, little kid’ division,” he said. “I have no more idea than a pussycat what the heck I’m doing. I’m just going to try and pedal and smile and hope it all works. That’s my big prayer.”
Couzens wasn’t able to use his e-bike on the course — a realization he had after signing up for the race. Couzens bought a regular mountain bike before the Iceman, took it for a ride and then texted Sovis afterward.
“He was just shocked at how much bigger the hills are when you have to pedal the whole time,” Sovis said. “But in true Bill fashion, that just got him more motivated. He’s been out riding a ton.”
The fact that Couzens can ride at all is impressive.
A noncancerous tumor on his spinal cord that caused severe and debilitating pain — and the ensuing surgery to remove it — left Couzens with limited mobility and neuropathy in his legs and feet. Cycling revitalized him, gave him a healthier lifestyle and helped him drop more than a few pounds, but Couzens won’t give out the exact number.
“I ain’t little,” Couzens said. “But I used to be a lot bigger.”
Couzens’ hope is to inspire other “older, chubbier dudes” to get healthy. He also wanted to show his gratitude to the overwhelming number of northern Michigan cyclists and Iceman riders who support Less Cancer and its mission.
“Everybody lives with the spectre of cancer hanging over their heads in some form or another,” Couzens said. “I am not afraid of cancer in the sense that maybe one day I’ll get it. I am really focused on putting those unnecessary and preventable risks to bed.”