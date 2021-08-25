Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Girls
Julia Flynn, TC Central, Sr.
Two-time Record-Eagle Runner of the Year will look to take one of the nation’s top times in cross country. Her best time of 16:51 ranked No. 33 nationally in 2020. Ran the 1600m run in the prestigious Brooks PR track meet in Seattle over the summer and took seventh. Placed third at the MHSAA Division 1 state finals after missing regionals because of COVID-19 quarantine.
Aiden Harrand, Buckley, So.
All-state in Division 4 as a freshman with a fifth place finish at the finals. Won the individual Northwest Conference title with two first-place finishes. Best time was 18:43 in final regular season meet.
Ava King, TC West, So.
Took sixth place in the Big North Conference as a freshman and 55th at the Division 1 state finals. PR of 18:32 in regionals.
Mylie Kelly, Benzie Central, So.
Finished 2020 all-state in Division 3 as a freshman and second place in the Northwest Conference. Ran a 19:06 at the finals.
Ava Maginity, Boyne City, Jr.
Won five meets as a junior and never finished lower than second place until a 20th place finish at state. Best time was a 19:15 at regionals.
Boys
Hunter Jones, Benzie Central, Jr.
Preseason favorite to win the Division 3 state championship after going back-to-back his freshman and sophomore year. Broke the school record at 15:00.7 the first meet of the year and proceed to break or match that mark seven times. Finished the season with a time of 14:56.
Luke VenHuizen, TC Central, Sr.
Will be TCC’s No. 1 boys runner after Drew Seabase graduated. Placed in the top-5 in each regular season race he ran, including second in the BNC championship. Took 18th at the finals with a time of 15:30.
Tyler Guggemos, Kalkaska, Sr.
Won 10 events in his junior season but didn’t race in the state finals because of COVID-19. Reigning Lake Michigan Conference individual champion. Best time was at the Michigan Meet of Champions with a 16:11.9.
Jonah Hochstetler, TC West, Jr.
Ran the area’s sixth fastest time with a 16:17 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invite. Took seventh in the BNC and 67th at state.
Thomas Richards, TC St. Francis, Sr.
Finished third in the LMC and top-6 in all but one race prior to a 35th-place finish at the D3 finals.