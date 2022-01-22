TRAVERSE CITY — It was a memorable senior night for Traverse City Central’s Elle Craven.
She won the girls races to lead the Trojans in the sixth annual Hans “Peppi” Teichner Town Slalom meet Friday afternoon at Hickory Hills Ski and Recreation area.
“It feels really good,” said Craven, last year’s Division 1 slalom state runner-up. “I worked pretty hard, and it’s senior year and I’m really appreciative. The team, everyone is really good and I’m really proud of everyone.”
Traverse City West sophomore Charlie Licht took the boys title for the second straight year with the two best times on both runs — a 29.66 and 28.41 for 58.07.
“I’m really stoked,” Licht said. “I’ve struggled a lot with trying to put runs together in these past years. When I can do it, it feels really good. So I’m really happy.”
TC Central won both the boys and girls meets.
For the girls, it wasn’t much of a surprise, as the perennial state champions are coming off their 12th title in program history in 2021 and topped TC West 15 to 21. Central took four of the top five times, led by Craven, Lilly Kuberski (3rd, 1:04.45), Pearl Hale (4th, 1:04.72) and Maddy Cox (5th, 1:05.10).
The Trojans’ boys, on the other hand, topped the defending state champion Titans by one point, 18 to 19. They had four of the top-seven finishers in Gus Dutmers (3rd, 58.86), Asher Paul (4th, 59.08), Jace Rowell (5th, 59.19) and Michael Booher (7th, 1:00.33).
“This is huge for the boys,” said Amy Kudary, the Traverse City Central ski coach. “They’re great skiers but they’re all great kids, too. ... They’ve worked hard and they deserve to be where they are right now. The girls have gotten a lot of credit, and a lot of well-deserved press over the years. I think it’s the boys time to get a little bit as well.”
The Titans girls’ were led by Olivia Bageris (2nd, 1:03.40), Ellie Gruber (6th, 1:05.38) and Charlie Schulz (7th, 1:05.59). All-state slalom and giant slalom sophomore Lila Warren finished in 9th with a time of 1:05.86.
Great North Alpine — a large co-op with skiers from Traverse City St. Francis, Elk Rapids, Central Lake and Grand Traverse Academy — took third in both meets with 52 points for the girls and 50 points for the boys. Emma Clark led the girls with a 12th place finish with a race of 1:08.27. Corbin Murphy led the boys with a 9th place finish and a time of 1:01.09.
Licht’s all-state teammate on TC West, Luke Wiersma, took second with a final time of 58.63 (leading the way with runs of 29.76 and 28.87) and last year’s slalom state runner-up Andy Hill came in sixth with a final time of 59.53.
West’s Caleb Lewandowski, also all-state in slalom, had the second-best time on the first run with 29.66 but fell on his second.
Licht, who didn’t compete at last year’s finals as a freshman, said the environment of the Peppi Town race is different under the lights.
The event drew a sizable crowd with families and fellow classmates alike, as it’s rightfully earned the reputation of over the years. A Grand Traverse Sheriff’s deputy blocked off the left side of West Randolph Street road with traffic cones for parking, and a trail on the right side of Magna Carta was cut out for spectators to walk to the course safely.
“There’s all these races in Europe where they do them under the lights, and growing up watching them do that you’re always just like, ‘That’s just awesome,’” Licht said. “The whole environment really just amps you up.”
The race is named after Hans “Peppi” Teichner, one of the first ski coaches in the United States and the one who’s regarded for bringing skiing to northern Michigan. Teichner is in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame.
The ski season for TC West and TC Central continues with a Big North Conference meet at Schuss Mountain, Monday afternoon. Great North Alpine races in a Lake Michigan Conference meet at Boyne Mountain, with the new Lake Charlevoix Ski Team co-op hosting.