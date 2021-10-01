TRAVERSE CITY — Most people don’t look at their trash can and immediately think, “I’m going to do a backflip with this.”
Most people are not Ryan Williams.
The Aussie and seven-time gold medalist — three at the X Games and four at Nitro World Games — with more than three million followers on social media headlines a bevy of talent making their way to Traverse City Saturday for a tour stop of the Nitro Circus “You Got This” tour. The tour stops at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City after a show in Lansing the Friday night prior.
Northern Michigan is among 29 stops on the tour across the continent. The last tour was in Australia during the summer of 2019.
“I like to call it controlled chaos,” Williams said Wednesday during a practice session in Connecticut. “They’re basically going to see the best of action sports. The next-level trick.”
Williams said fans will see normal things, but also tricks with “normal things.” Along with a barrel and a kids tricycle, a Penny-farthing bike from the 1800s may make an appearance at the show.
“If you look around your house — maybe you’ll have like a drink cooler — we would put wheels on it and we jump it 40 feet,” Williams said. “Everything you can expect with action sports, and more.”
Action sports icon Travis Pastrana started the Nitro Circus in 2003. Since then, the brand has grown with TV shows, a 3D movie and a worldwide touring act that regularly fills stands.
“Travis Pastrana has always been my idol,” Williams said. “He was kind of the guy that I’ve seen first. I watched the X Games and I was like, ‘This is what I want to do when I grow up.’ Now, to be working with him and just for him to be my friend, it’s kind of surreal.”
While Pastrana is now retired from motocross, he’s been racing with the Nitro Rallycross (which Pastrana also founded) and will be in Minneapolis for a race Saturday while action kicks off in Traverse City.
But Williams certainly has been no stranger to the X Games himself.
He became the first to win three straight BMX Big Air contests, accomplishing the feat in 2019 in Minneapolis, Shanghai and Sydney before the pandemic cancelled 2020 events. In the 2021 games, he took silver in BMX Park Best Trick and fourth in BMX Dirt Best Trick.
“The things that the guys are doing now, the normal jumps and the next-level jumps, are tricks Travis dreamed of. He paved the way,” Williams said.
Williams said to look out for a best trick competition where he’ll try something he hasn’t attempted before. In Hartford, he attempted a front-flip, one-handed Superman seat grab on a BMX bike. That’s the moment of the show when the competitive drive comes out among the athletes, he said.
Also on deck for the Traverse City show are multiple X Game-medalists Jarryd McNeil and Blake “Bilko” Williams as well as other known Nitro Circus athletes like Kurtis Downs and Adam Jones.
“I feel like I’m being unleashed,” Williams said. “I’m used to doing tricks in front of four of my mates. To have a crowd of thousands, it’s unbelievable, and that’s really where we send the newest and biggest ticks.”
Turtle Creek Stadium has still been active in the weeks since the Traverse City Pit Spitters won the Northwoods League title on the road against the St. Cloud Rox mid-August. The venue has hosted country band Old Dominion followed by the Great Lakes Strongman competition last Saturday. The Nitro Circus will be the icing on the cake for the fall slate.
“When we took the stadium over three years ago, that was one of the main points,” Pit Spitters General Manger Mickey Graham said. “We wanted to bring large events to ballpark.”
Graham said the ballpark is expecting upward of 6,000 fans. He said a lot of tickets sold right away when the event was announced in May. The official attendance for the Old Dominion concert at the stadium Friday, Sept. 17 was 6,500.
“We hope to bring a lot more in the coming years,” Graham said, who added he’s hoping other promoters take note of what the Pit Spitters have been able to do.
Cars can park on two grass lots and there will be multiple entry gates for those who plan on coming.
The show is Saturday at 6 p.m. with tickets on sale at indigotix.com starting at $29.