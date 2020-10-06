MANISTEE — Manistee Saints manager Tyrone Collins is stepping down as manager of the team immediately, citing a desire to further pursue family activities.
Collins took over as manager of the Saints in 2017 and accumulated 71 wins over four seasons with a winning percentage of .582, including an N.A.B.F. Regional runners-up trophy in 2019 and the Covid-19 World Series championship in 2020. Collins was also involved with recruiting players and team fund raising.
Coaches Jim Klug and Scot Latimer also indicated they will not return for the 2021 season.
