Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
The 2020 football season, in a word, was tumultuous.
However, when the dust settled, it was clear that it was a historic year for northern Michigan high school football. A year that saw five northern Michigan 11-player teams advance to the state semifinals with Cadillac and Traverse City St. Francis advancing to the state finals. Additionally, northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula were represented by Powers North Central and Suttons Bay in the eight-player state finals.
The day after the state finals, rather than celebrating the resiliency of the region’s student-athletes, the Record-Eagle published an opinion piece titled: “Atnip: Northern Michigan football running out of style.”
The author made a lot of claims and critiques about the state of northern Michigan high school football, all of which can be summarized by the quote below.
“Time and time again people will say northern Michigan teams can’t compete. It has nothing to do with the athletes and everything to do with the schemes.”
While Mr. Atnip spoke in absolute terms and made sweeping generalizations, all of which I strongly disagree with, his article does bring up a good question. Are a good number of northern Michigan schools at a disadvantage when compared to schools in the southern part of the state?
Yes, but only to a certain extent.
However, focusing on offensive style of play is incredibly superficial and doesn’t begin to scratch the surface of the underlying systemic and geographical obstacles inherent to playing football in the more rural parts of the state.
These obstacles boil down to two things — access and opportunity.
Every winter, high school athletes gather at indoor turf facilities in Detroit, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo to compete in 7-on-7 leagues that are independent of the athletes’ individual high schools and the MHSAA.
These winter 7-on-7 leagues act as a way for coaches to sub-contract out the development of their quarterbacks, receivers, defensive backs and linebackers. However, athletes in northern Michigan have limited access to these leagues largely because you are hard-pressed to find an indoor facility north of U.S. 10 large enough to host a winter or spring 7-on-7 league.
While 7-on-7 is played by every school during the summer months, northern Michigan schools that want to develop these skills are left to do so in their gyms where they are subject to MHSAA off-season regulations, something these winter leagues do not need to adhere to.
Access to high-quality strength and conditioning development is another area where many northern Michigan athletic departments are behind the curve.
Many districts in the southern part of the state have a stipend position for a high school strength and conditioning coach and some of the larger districts contract that work out to strength and conditioning companies.
While some schools in our area are able and willing to provide strength and conditioning classes during the school day as a physical education credit, too many districts in our area lack the resources or willingness to commit to the strength and conditioning needs of their student-athletes. This places the responsibility solely on the coaches to hold strength and conditioning sessions either before or after school and while many programs have found success with this model, it is less than ideal.
That’s not to say that there aren’t any bright spots in terms of strength and speed development in our area of the state. All one has to do is look behind the scenes at the consistent winners in our area to find them.
Several northern Michigan programs have been able to overcome these disadvantages and can compete toe-to-toe with the best this state has to offer. But it’s not by happenstance and certainly has nothing to do with a particular offensive or defensive scheme.
It’s done with a lot of hard work, commitment and a coordinated effort between the athletic department, school district and community.