TRAVERSE CITY — Forty-three hockey players carried American flags as they skated a lap around the ice between the second and third period of Friday’s Veterans Cup between the Bay Reps and Traverse City Central.
After a moment of silence, a rendition of “Taps” sounded off as Central senior Meredith Mead took the ice to sing “God Bless America.” Mead asked the crowd to join her as she reached her third verse — as each of some-1,000 fans did just that.
Standing in that crowd was Len Classens — an United States Army veteran of Vietnam, honorary captain, and grandfather of Bay Reps senior Gabe Classens and junior Drew Hardy. The night was emotional for all three, as the Reps beat the Trojans, 2-0, to claim the 2022 Veterans Cup.
Len Classens said he cried as his grandsons dropped the puck alongside him at center ice.
“Unbelievable,” said Les, who was drafted into the Army in 1966 shortly after graduating from Frankfort High School. “What an honor to be up there with those that went through and served a lot more than I did. That was just amazing. ... To have two grandsons playing on the team victorious, that’s the best part.”
Classens was sent off to Vietnam four months after attending basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky. He was assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade. Their mission was in medical support with helicopter dispatch, evacuation of the wounded, and accompanying dispatched evacuation. Len was the driver of the colonel who visited field hospitals throughout Vietnam.
He returned to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri after two years of active-duty service, later settling in Traverse City and marrying his wife of 50 years, Mary.
Including Drew, Gabe and past-Reps player Thomas Hardy, the family has other 11 other grandchildren — many who also play hockey. That means there are plenty more Veterans Cups for all of them to enjoy.
“You serve and you do what you’re supposed to do, you get out and you kind of move on in your life,” Len said. “To be recognized is pretty amazing.”
Proceeds from the game benefited Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and the Grand Traverse Veterans Coalition. In seven years of being organized, the event has raised $142,000 for those charities. By comparison, a typical honor flight to Washington, D.C., costs around $100,000 — but it’s free of charge to those on the plane who served the country.
“This is both our second time playing, and it’s a really cool thing to be a part of,” Gabe Classens said. “It’s a really great memory each season.”
The 2021 season featured a Central-vs.-Reps game but not for the Veterans Cup. Now in its eighth year, Traverse City Central leads the series 5-3.
Tyeson Griffore scored the first goal for the Bay Reps (13-9-1, No. 9 in Division 1) unassisted two minutes into the second period after a scoreless first.
Central pulled its goalie after a timeout with just over a minute on the clock. The Reps then sealed the win with an empty-netter from Aaron Ackerson just before time expired. The large co-op hosts Alpena in its penultimate regular-season game Saturday.
“We like to get one in the first, usually, to get the boys going and just start playing our game, but we’ll take the first goal of the game any game,” Hardy said.
Grant Neuhardt made 15 saves for the Trojans. Central (14-7-1) travels to Gaylord on Saturday in Big North Conference play.