TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Area Public Schools has been active on facility agenda with sports on hold because of the coronavirus.
Underground utilities and the irrigation system for Traverse City Area Public School’s CHS Athletic Complex were installed this month at the present site of the Coast Guard Fields property.
The complex should have some of its turf fields ready for play in the fall of 2021 with the grass soccer fields ready in the spring of 2022, said Paul Thwing, TCAPS Director of Capital Projects and Planning.
The extra time is to allow the grass and foundation to establish itself.
“It takes grass fields that long to establish and get ready to play on,” Thwig said. “Otherwise you’d just destroy them.”
Right now, Thwig said, workers are placing topsoil for the varsity baseball and soccer fields ahead of installing irrigation systems this week. Paving begins August 17.
In a separate project, High Intensity Discharge lights at Thirlby Field this week this were replaced with LED bulbs. The light fixture replacement project was awarded to the same subcontractor as the Coast Guard Athletic Complex.
The field’s new turf were also lettered earlier in the week after a layer of sand went down. That’s the part where all the end zone graphics and yard markers get installed.
The black pellets — referred to as “crumb rubber” to the industry — that cushion the artificial grass were laid down and spread out Friday.
The last phase is impact testing. Within the next week to week-and-a-half, the field should be ready to use, Thwig says.
