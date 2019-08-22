MANISTEE — Manistee's football makeover is nowhere near complete.
Following the Chippewas' historic 9-0 regular season, the team gets a much different look this year.
Manistee returns just one defensive starter, cornerback Blake Mikula, and four on offense. Still, the aim is to keep last season's momentum going strong with a junior-laden roster.
"It definitely pushes us to our limits because people are expecting the best of us right now," senior receiver/safety Keegan Bonzhein said. "They want us to keep going. We can't slow down and have a bad season, so we're trying to keep moving the train."
Tight end Brady Mikula, receivers Fletcher Carpenter and Blake Mikula and tackle Keith Barke return on offense.
"There's a lot of turnover," second-year Chippewas head coach Troy Bytwork said. "That senior class, they enjoyed a lot of success from the JV ranks and then a perfect regular season last year."
Last year's big and talented senior class led to not many juniors getting a lot of playing time. But last year's JV also had good success, dropping only one contest.
The legacy of last year's perfect regular season is one Bytwork hopes won't dissipate anytime soon.
"The kids that are juniors, they have seen what can happen if you if you put in the necessary work, and you do the necessary things," he said. "It's easy to set a high bar as a coach, and just verbally state, 'We want to do this, this and this,' but if there's a group that has done it, it makes it real in the ability to strive for something greater is now a believable thing when you talk about it as a coach."
The Chippewas still run a pistol-veer offense, but a change at quarterback may push them in a different direction.
Trevor Johns, who is now playing at Michigan Tech, was much more of a running threat than this year's signal-caller, junior Keelan Eskridge (6-2, 190).
"Trevor was 5-6, 140 pounds, tremendously strong, you know, ran for thousands of yards there and 20 some odd touchdowns," Bytwork said. "But he was still 5-6. So the passing game was a little tough at times.
"It does potentially open up the passing game for us. We have a tight end that's pretty good. Brady Mikula is a three-year starter for us. Good size and runs good routes. We're still a pistol veer team, but we should be able to open it up a little bit more."
Juniors Nick Weaver, Matthew Blevins and Torin Sheptock look to fill the Chippewas' offensive line spots, and Landen Powers takes over at running back.
"If I didn't set high marks, if I didn't set high bars, I wouldn't be doing my job," Bytwork said. "So I expect a lot out of these kids."
Manistee wasn't held under 28 points in any of its 10 games last season.
The nine victories set a school record and a 9-0 regular season beat the previous best mark of an 8-0 team in 1961 and 8-0-1 in 1957.
One side effect of an undefeated season was having Perry and Grandville Calvin Christian drop the Chippewas off their schedules. Those games have been replaced with road contests at Whittemore-Prescott and Macomb Lutheran North, greatly increasing the Chips' travel time.
"Scheduling is certainly easier if you're not doing well," Bytwork said. "It is what it is and doesn't concern me. You find the next team. But it's the price of being good."
