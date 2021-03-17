TRAVERSE CITY — The Lakeshore Badgers’ goal was just to get to the third period.
At the end of the night, however, the large co-op of schools in Manistee and Mason counties came up 40 seconds short.
No. 9 Traverse City Central mercied the Badgers 8-0 to officially punch their ticket into a regional final with Petoskey. The Trojans scored three goals in the final 2:10 of the second period and ended the game with a goal 40 seconds before the second intermission.
“Considering what they were up against, I think they played pretty well,” Badgers coach Bill Shriver said.
Badger goaltender Alex Shriver, a junior at Manistee Catholic Central, made 46 saves and kept the Badgers dead even with Traverse City Central for the first three minutes. The Badgers, which use Manistee as their host school, renamed themselves this season after the SS Badger ferry that runs from Ludington to Sheboygan, Wis.
“I thought that we had a couple of breakdowns early and actually could have been down 1-0 easily,” Central coach Chris Givens said.
The Badgers (1-12), which tallied three shots in the second period, have been mercied in six of 13 games.
“I thought overall, we moved the puck well,” Givens said. “I thought we had good patience in the offensive zone just with using our bodies to protect the puck and using cut backs and things like that, so I was happy.”
Scott Barnhart notched his first varsity goal among a cast of seven scorers for the Trojans. Will Dawson scored two goals with an assist; Ethan VanderRoest had four points, with a goal and two assists, all in the second period.
Cam Peters, Shea Harrington, Trevor Schuiling and Hunter Folgmann all scored goals.
Central meets Petoskey in Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. regional final. The Northmen beat Freeland 5-1 earlier in the evening of the Centre Ice Arena doubleheader.
TC Central and Petoskey met only once this season, a 7-2 win for the Trojans, but Givens said that didn’t really indicate how the game went. Central led 4-2 after the second period.
“I have confidence in our top five guys,” Petoskey coach Rob Higgins said. “We’re going to match up with them as best we can and hopefully shut them down. We have really solid defenders. Our forwards can play back on defense, so we should be able to play them straight up and hopefully we can come out on top.”
The Northmen (9-6), who had two weeks of league games cancelled because of COVID-19 quarantines, returned losing four of their last six regular season games, and now are due a postseason matchup with TC Central (12-2) for the fourth season in a row.
It will be the two teams’ first time playing for a regional title among those prior four games, however. Petoskey and Central met in the first round of the playoffs each of their last three games and the Trojans won two out of them.
“Freshman year, they got our number and they knocked us out of playoffs,” Dawson said of the Northmen. “We used that last year when we played them in the second season and really came out to them and remembered that. We came up hot, and we beat them last year.”
The year Petoskey beat TC Central, it went to the state quarterfinals and lost to Marquette in Gaylord. The following year it was TC Central that had their chance at Marquette, but fell before the COVID-19 pandemic ended Marquette’s run at a state title contest.
“We’re going to be coming in, and we got a game plan, and we’re just going to treat it like another playoff game and come hard and not switch it because it’s Petoskey,” Dawson said. “We’re just going to keep going hard.”
Northmen beat Freeland in regional semis
Higgins said he considered Petoskey’s last win over a Saginaw-area team an ugly one, and Wednesday night’s wasn’t pretty by any means.
But the Northmen still beat Freeland (a three team co-op that goes by FNV) to meet TC Central back in Traverse City. Petoskey scored first and never lost the lead or allowed the game to be tied.
“We have our moments of lapse where we sort of abandon what we’ve been doing all game but then we’re able to kind of reset and come back and it’s fantastic, we’re really excited,” Higgins said.
Derek Hebner and Christopher Kavanaugh both had a pair of goals. Garrett Bouschor added three assists. Ethan Decker scored a goal and tacked on an assist in the second period, and Liam Nolan clocked an assist in the third period.
“I realized shots up high we’re working on the the goalie so I shot one well for a tip,” Hebner said. “The second one, I got the puck deep in the zone went down on a two on one, goalie was looking a little shaky so I faked the shot on my backhand and put it through the five hole.”
Hebner admitted he had his doubts on the Northmen’s postseason potential after their two-week pause, but did think in the end he’d be competing for a trophy at some point.
“If we move our feet and stick to what we do best, I think we have a chance to take him home the W,” Hebner said.
Higgins said what feels different about this year’s team is its depth.
“We have people who are picking up the slack,” Higgins said. “We’re able to insert some of our third line guys that typically wouldn’t get a ton of ice and they’re able to kind of jump in and create some energy, create some buzz. I don’t have to worry about them like making the mistake because I know that they’re capable of doing what they need to do to get the job done.”