TRAVERSE CITY — Josh Burnham didn’t take very long to put his stamp on the 2020 high school football season.
Neither did the Traverse City Central football team.
Burnham stepped into the starting quarterback role for the first time in his career and exploded in the first half to lead the Trojans to a 53-13 victory over rival Traverse City West at Thirlby Field Friday night.
The “Celebrate Service” game was shrouded with concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and all the changes that needed to happen just to get this season underway. The Trojans made everyone forget about what was going on outside Thirlby Field very quickly Friday.
Less than five minutes into the game Burnham broke the stalemate to get the new look Trojans offense on a roll that would end with the largest margin of victory in the rivalry’s 24-year history. Burnham was responsible for six touchdowns in the first half alone.
“We knew we had a special group,” Trojans head coach Eric Schugars said. “We just wanted to get out and showcase it. I’m so proud they did that tonight, especially against your cross town rival.”
The pre-game jitters got to the Trojans on their first drive with a fumbled snap and broken play that forced them to punt, but it was all aboard the scoring train from there. TC Central would pour on 47 unanswered points once Burnham used a stiff arm to work his way into the endzone from 17 yards to make it 6-0.
The Titans tried to punch back with their new offensive game plan led by junior quarterback Brandon Konchek. Unlike other teams under head coach Greg Vaughan, this year’s Titan squad brought out the passing attack on the very first drive and continued to use it throughout the evening.
“In practice we were going against T-formation for the last week or two,” Trojans senior Carson Bourdo said. “We didn’t know they were going to run that until we watched the JV game so we had to adjust on the fly.”
They adjusted quickly. On the Titans second possession following an opening three-and-out, Austin Bills made the first Trojans’ interception of the day. Bills tipped the ball near the line of scrimmage and caught it himself before setting up the Trojans in the opposing redzone where he would eventually score on an 18-yard run to make it 14-0.
“For them to come out and execute they way they did play after play was neat,” Schugars said. “Once we got rolling we were tough to stop. That’s just how our players play.”
The quick scores started to snowball for the Trojans when they scored another time before the end of the first. This time Burnham found himself on the receiving end of a passing touchdown from Ryan Royston, making a leaping grab over the Titan defender in the corner of the endzone.
Burnham went on to throw four passing touchdowns in the second quarter alone. He found Dante Williams wide open in the center of the field for a 44-yard score before hitting him with another 35-yard scoring dime just before halftime. Carson Hall would find the endzone for the Trojans twice in the second as well, on passes from 47- and 23-yards.
“Once the game started moving things started clicking and I was really comfortable,” Burnham said. “There is not a better feeling. We came into this game thinking one play at a time and it worked out in the end.”
The Trojans took a 47-0 lead into the halftime break before the Titans scored on the opening play of the second half. Christian Boivin snapped off a 65-yard touchdown run to put TC West on the board with 11:41 to play in the third. Konchek would score the only other touchdown for the Titans on a quarterback draw in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans defense forced three interceptions from the new Titans offense but head coach Greg Vaughan said that is part of the growing process.
“We knew what we were doing was going to be new and we would may struggle at times but we firmly believe that the changes on offense and the things we do on defense will get us to our bigger goals in the long run,” Vaughan said. “That is where we are heading. Those are some of the changes we’ve made in the offseason and what we have been practicing. We are not going to be one dimensional any longer, we are going to run the ball and be able to pass it.”
The Trojans outgained the Titans 471-245 on offense and managed to win the turnover battle by three.
Austin Bills totaled two scores on the ground, Hall and Williams each had two receiving scores and Royston went 1-for-1 with a touchdown to Burnham.
“They have some really good players over there so we knew coming in you can’t make mistakes you can’t get into bad positions,” Vaughan said. “Unfortunately we got ourselves in bad positions both offensively and defensively.
The Trojans (1-0, 1-0 BNC) now hold their own fate in the Big North Conference after taking down the team that has been their biggest threat the last five seasons. The Titans (0-1, 0-1 BNC) will head to Alpena next week while the Trojans host Petoskey.
