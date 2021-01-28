LANSING — Jason Friday didn't drive to the Capitol all the way from Cheboygan to represent just his students.
"I'm here for all winter athletes," said Friday, the Cheboygan basketball coach and Athletic Director in testimony before the Michigan House Oversight Committee Thursday.
"From Ironwood to Detour, from New Buffalo to Temperance-Bedford, and everywhere in-between, here in the great state of Michigan."
Both chambers of the Capitol welcomed a dozen Michigan coaches, athletic directors, parents and athletes to testify Thursday why they felt high school sports needed to resume across the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness then passed resolution unanimously, 6-0, that calls on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her administration to immediately allow the safe play of organized sports in the state. That committee included five Republicans and one Democrat.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted to approve the resolution by a voice vote.
"There is little data available that demonstrates why the continued suspension of high school sports is necessary," said Sen. Dale Zorn, R-Ada, who championed the resolution.
Friday joined 10 others in the high school sports community in testifying before the House Oversight Committee, though he was the only one that traveled from the northern half of the state. The speaker lineup included former NFL tight end Jay Riemersma, Brighton AD and Michigan High School Athletic Association Representative Council member John Thompson, Let Them Play founder Jayme McElvaney and four student athletes from various downstate schools.
Committee Chair Steven Johnson, R-Wayland, said his office received an additional 2,500 comments by email.
Friday said the opportunity to speak came together in all of 20 minutes Wednesday and the speech itself took about 15 minutes to draft.
He said he wanted to make sure he wasn't repeating things that have been communicated by the MHSAA, like a 99.8 percent test negativity rate in a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services antigen testing trial.
"We've heard the statistics, but I want to put a little different text to it," Friday said. "We all remember how excited we were, or have seen the excitement of kids and grandkids come Christmas morning. Imagine if on Christmas morning, after waking up, those children were told we were going to postpone Christmas for a couple of weeks. They would be devastated."
Friday had the option of testifying through Zoom, but he hopes lawmakers notice the fact that he drove over three hours each way for the students elsewhere in his region that couldn't.
"I think any time you can show up in person, stories become more personal," he said. "Hopefully some of these people will go back to the other Representatives and spread the word that maybe we need to open this back up and play sports again."
Riemersma ran for a vacant seat in Michigan's Second Congressional district in 2009 as a Republican. The seat was previously held by Pete Hoekstra, who announced he was leaving to campaign for Michigan Governor. Riemersma lost to Bill Huizenga in the primary, who holds the seat today.
He spoke as a parent of a sophomore and senior on Thursday, explaining how high school athletics impacted who he became as an adult.
"I never saw the light of day in elementary school, my head was down with my thumbs up," Riemersma said. "I was a troublemaker, but organized athletics provided me an outlet, the discipline and the structure I needed to not only succeed in school, but also in life."
The House Oversight Committee consists of six Republicans and three Democrats, including area elected Reps. Jack O'Malley, R-Lake Ann, and Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton.
Johnson said officials with MDHHS were invited to speak, but declined to testify because of short notice.
Rep. Stephanie Young, D-Detroit, and Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, questioned Thompson if athletes could wait a bit longer until the state knew more about an emerging COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, that originated in the United Kingdom and is believed to be more contagious.
"We're talking about something that all our old patterns are not good enough," LeGrand said in his question to Thompson. "If wearing a mask, sometimes and not other times, was okay for the first variant and somehow escape it — we've got a new set of rules for contagion, we got a new set of rules for lethality. That's very concerning to me."
Johnson added his own comment, and said that if the pause is about the B.1.1.7 variant that shut down athletics at the University of Michigan, it should apply to all athletics in the state.
"If it is about the variant ... why is it safe for 68 people in open skate, but not for a game? Why can the Lions play or the Red Wings play, or U of M or MSU play that high schoolers can't? If it is about the variant, then it should apply to everyone," the chairman said.
Referring to the five public health order extensions MDHHS has placed on ending the pause on high school athletics, Thompson asked: “How many times will Lucy pull the ball out from Charlie Brown?”
"In the comic strip ... I know the answer. It's every time," Thompson said, "but our kids are not a comic strip. They deserve better."