Cadillac vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

DIVISION 4

Cadillac vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

RECORDS: Cadillac (9-2, No. 7); Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-0, No. 3)

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Jenison High School

SERIES: The Vikings and Crusaders have never played before.

RADIO/ONLINE: FM-107.1; nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: Cadillac, which is coming off a 24-14 victory over Whitehall to win the program's third straight district title, brings in a crew with years of varsity experience that includes a run to the state championship game last season. The Vikings' spread the wealth on offense and have a solid team rushing attack that keeps control of the ball. The Vikings' defense will have its hands full, however. Hudsonville Unity Christian brings one of the highest-powered offenses in the state against Cadillac. The Crusaders put up 79 points in their district championship win against Grand Rapids Christian and have not scored less than 40 points in any game this season, averaging 58.2 per contest.

BRACKET BITS: The winner plays either Edwardsburg (11-0, No. 2) or Grand Rapids South Christian (8-3, unranked) in the state semifinals.