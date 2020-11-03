CADILLAC — Manistee ended up with a bye into the Division 2 district finals.
Cadillac had to earn it.
The Vikings routed Big Rapids 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 at home in Tuesday's Division 2 district volleyball semifinal.
Manistee ended up with a free pass to the finals after Ludington and Benzie Central, the only other two teams in the top half of the bracket, dropped out of the postseason because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
"That's the name of the game — just keep your team healthy," Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines said.
The Vikings (39-5) were led by Macy Brown's 23 kills, 16 digs and three blocks. Renee Brines added 31 assists, 13 digs, three kills and block and an ace, while Caliey Masserang contributed five kills, three aces and three blocks.
Julia Jezak logged 10 digs and an ace, Layke Sims had three blocks and two kills and Joslyn Seeley added five kills and a block.
The Vikings and Chippewas face off Thursday at 6 p.m. in Cadillac for the district title.
MONDAY'S PREP
Brethren takes down MCE in 5 sets
ONEKAMA — Brethren rallied from down two sets to defeat Mason County Eastern in five to kick off volleyball districts Monday.
The Bobcats dropped the opening sets 19-25 and 16-25 before turning things around and taking the next three by score of 25-15, 25-15, and 15-5 in Onekama.
"We were off to a rough start, our talk was down and we were caught flat-footed," Bobcats head coach Moriah Miltgen said. "Just before the third set I told the girls that we don’t have any life lines left. We either win or this is the end and none of us wanted tonight to be the end. They kicked it into gear and left everything on the floor to get the job done."
Brethren was led by Halle Richardson (four aces, three digs, three kills), Sophia Fischer (two aces, two digs, four kills, two blocks.), Elly Sexton (one ace, three digs), Ava Richardson (one ace, one dig, five assists), Kaia Richardson (one ace, two kills).
The Bobcats (5-7) return to the Division 4 bracket in Onekama on Wednesday to face Manistee Catholic Central at 5:30 p.m., followed by the hosts against Pentwater at approximately 7 p.m.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
GT Academy 0
TC St. Francis def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-7, 25-9, 25-9.
TCSF (26-8-1): Alexis Ochab 3 aces, 9 kills; Kaylin Poole 7 kills, 7 digs; Campbell Domres 8 kills, 7 aces; Maggie Jarema 8 kills, 1 block; Lexi Coger 5 aces, 9 digs; Hannah Sidirowicz 2 aces, 4 digs, 35 assists.
UP NEXT: The Gladiators take on district host Mancelona, Wednesday.
Boyne City 3
Grayling 0
Boyne City def. Grayling 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 6 kills, 2 blocks; Sarah Sterling 5 kills, 3 blocks, 100% serving, 3 digs; Grace Dawson 4 kills, 100% serving, 17 digs, 8 serve receptions; Bella Cosier 13 digs, 11 serve receptions; Maggee Behling 4 kills, 6 digs; Keni Ciesielski 4 kills, 2 blocks; Ava Tarsi 21 assists, 19/19 serving.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers face Kingsley in Grayling, Wednesday.
Onekama 3
Bear Lake 0
Onekama def. Bear Lake 25-21, 25-4, 25-10.
Onekama: Jenna Bromley 8 assists; Carly Bennett 12 assists; Madison Gustowski service run of 10 with 5 aces; Sara Bromley 6 aces; Kristin Bonecutter 7 kills; Sophie Wisniski 13 kills.
UP NEXT: The Portagers face Pentwater at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Forest Area 3
Buckley 2
Forest Area def. Buckley 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 12-25, and 15-12.
Forest Area: Maycey Turner 1 ace, 13 digs; Gracie Kimball 2 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs; Madison Morey 1 ace, 13 assists, 3 digs; Emily Norkowski 8 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 6 digs; Breana Kniss 1 ace, 15 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Anna Durfee 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs; Trinity Nelson 1 kill, 3 assists; Taylor Muth 1 ace, 10 assists, 2 digs; Jersey Patton 6 digs.
UP NEXT: The Warriors play Marion in a 7 p.m. district semifinal Wednesday at Buckley.
Gaylord St. Mary 3
Bellaire 2
Gaylord St. Mary def. Bellaire 14-25, 26-24, 24-26, 26-24, 15-8.
St. Mary: Kinzie Jeffers 19 kills, 21 digs, 3 aces; Ava Schultz 20 kills, 18 digs, 5 blocks, 5 aces; Gracie Blust 4 kills, 22 digs; Eliza Handley 26 digs, 18 service points; Marilyn Harbin 23 digs, 4 aces, 24 service points; Abby Zimmerman 32 assists, 16 digs, 1 block, 4 kills, 1 ace, 18 service points; Sydney Grusczynski 6 digs.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds take on Central Lake in Bellaire, Wednesday.
