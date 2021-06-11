CEDAR SPRINGS — Cadillac’s first regional final for soccer in school history ended in a 1-0 overtime loss to Spring Lake Thursday in Cedar Springs.
Spring Lake scored with two minutes left in the first overtime. Michigan High School Athletic Association rules play two 10 minute OT periods in full before a penalty kick shootout. The Vikings didn’t respond in the final 18 minutes.
Senior Molly Anderson saved eight in a shutout regulation.
“They left everything on the field. It was so hot,” Cadillac first-year coach Joy Weitzel said. “Both teams you could tell we’re getting pretty gassed even by the end of like the first half.”
Weitzel said for the first 20 minutes it seemed like the Vikings were going to score one early. The Vikings were taking a lot of shots and executing their game plan, she said.
“Then I think the heat just got to us, and they started putting a little bit more pressure on us,” Weitzel said. “They (Spring Lake) had a couple breakaway chances that Molly was really big on. She stopped at least two breakaways. I think we contained them pretty well. We had most of the control, I’d say, but they had a couple of fast players that kept breaking out.”
Senior center midfielder Chesni Birgy led the Vikings in tackles. Senior Livi Meyer led the defense.
“(Livi) is our speed in the back,” Weitzel said. “She really tracked down some of those breakaways to make the save easier for Molly tonight.”
Cadillac won districts in 2017, but this season was the first time it advanced past the first regional game.
The Vikings finish their season with a 15-5-4 record.