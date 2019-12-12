MUSKEGON (AP) — Cameron Martinez has never shied from competition. He was exposed to it at an early age, first playing football at age 4 and competing against older kids.
In high school, Martinez found great success at Division 8 Muskegon Catholic Central for two years, then he dominated at Division 3 Muskegon for two seasons. He’s making a huge jump to the next level, too, committed to unbeaten Ohio State.
Martinez is as accomplished a player as you’ll see in Michigan, winning every major award in sight. He has been voted The Associated Press Division 3-4 Player of the Year by a panel of sportswriters across the state.
Cadillac senior linebacker Tipp Baker was selected second-team all-state, while Petoskey tight end Nate Eberly-Rodriguez and kicker Kaleb Kindsvatter and Cadillac defensive back Alec Barczewski and lineman Ryan Wood each earned honorable mention status.
Additionally, Martinez became the first two-time winner of the MLive Player of the Year award, as well as STATE CHAMPS! Michigan Mr. Football and Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year.
“We come from a big, competitive family,” Martinez said. “I think my mom’s the most competitive out of all of us. She’s been through everything. … For me to be the youngest in that household and just to see everything and experience it all, but also just to take in what they always give me, it’s big and I think it’s the reason I’ve had so much success in my lifetime.”
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior quarterback put up big numbers for Muskegon despite being the center of attention: 2,214 yards and 36 touchdowns rushing this season, plus 1,258 yards passing with 11 TDs. In his 52-game, four-year varsity career, he racked up 6,343 rushing yards. His varsity record was 48-4.
Martinez was voted unanimously for AP first-team all-state, as were a couple Big Reds teammates: lineman Billie Roberts III and linebacker Tarran Walker. Muskegon’s Tyreese Oakes earned first-team all-state at defensive back.
Joey Silveri earned first-team all-state honors at QB for Division 4 state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Teammates Jace Williams (receiver) and Ethan Lott (linebacker) also got first-team nods.
Running back De’Andre Bulley was a unanimous first-team all-state choice for Division 3 state champ River Rouge. Teammates Xavier Smith (receiver), Deshawn Walker (linebacker) and Avery Burch (kicker) were also voted first-team all-state.
East Grand Rapids’ John Shelton, who is headed to Central Michigan University for wrestling and football, Air Force-bound Owen Burk of Allendale and Allen Park’s Nico Tiberia also earned first-team accolades at running back.
East Lansing receiver Andrel Anthony Jr., who holds offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State and Notre Dame, was a unanimous first-team choice. Goodrich receiver Tyson Davis also made the first team.
Harvard-bound Mount Pleasant lineman Tyler Huenemann was voted first-team all-state for a second-straight year, this time unanimously. Other linemen to make the first team were Northwestern commit Josh Priebe of Edwardsburg, Air Force-bound Kyle Rose of Vicksburg, Chelsea’s Daniel Golding, Purdue-bound Nalin Fox of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, Detroit Country Day’s Caleb Tiernan and Wyoming Godwin Heights’ Ru’Quan Buckley, who holds a University of Michigan offer.
East Lansing’ Jamar Mills and Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood’s Jack Fairman rounded out the first-team linebacker group.
Detroit Country Day’s Saborn Campbell, who is committed to Stanford for baseball, led the first-team defensive backs as a unanimous pick. Zeeland West’s Travis Vredeveld and Fowlerville’s Kaleb Chappell rounded out the first-team defensive back group.
Dynamic Milan playmaker Tristen Hines, who is committed to Eastern Michigan, was a unanimous first-team pick at the utility spot.
Spring Lake’s Aiden Carlson was selected first-team all-state at punter.
Coach of the year honors went to Byron Center’s Marc Cisco.
