TRAVERSE CITY — Three straight conference titles, one loss.
Cadillac clinched the Big North Conference title Thursday with a 47-30 win over Traverse City Central — a matter of days after losing its first conference game in more than two years at Traverse City West.
The Vikings (7-1, 9-1 BNC) hold a 27-1 record in the BNC since the start of the 2019 season and are due their last league matchup of 2021 with Alpena on Tuesday. TC West lost to Petoskey Tuesday, and needs to win out to have a chance at sharing the crown with Cadillac.
Molly Anderson, the Record-Eagle’s 2020 Girls Basketball Player of the Year, scored 20 in the win for the Vikings in which they scored first and never gave up the lead. The Trojans came within two points at halftime, but were held to nine points the entire second half.
“A tale of two halves I guess,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I think Traverse City Central had more energy in the first half for sure. We talked about being excited to play and play in the way that we want to play, and then the second half we saw that a little bit more.”
Damgard said the Vikings did not like the feeling of losing in their 41-38 upset at TC West the Thursday prior to. He said the team talked about ‘doing what we do,’ and trusted his team even just up a basket.
“I was confident that they could go out and turn things around,” Damgard said.
Anderson, the Cadillac senior who set the school’s single-season steal record at 114 in her junior campaign, was all over the court Thursday night.
Damgard said Anderson’s role this year isn’t the same as it was last year when she was joined by Makenna Bryant, the Record-Eagle’s female athlete of the year that went on to play at Davenport. The first-year head coach at Cadillac tasked Anderson with the point guard role for her senior year.
Anderson said while she’s not as prolific as a scorer as she was in 2020, that’s also not her goal.
“Makenna was definitely very vocal on our team, but I had to take more of that role as well,” Anderson said. “(My goal) is mostly just to win games and do what I can to for the team. If that means passing the ball 1,000 times to get my teammates open looks, then that’s what we got to do just to get the win.”
Anderson said she filled Bryant’s leadership role by telling her teammates to keep their heads up — much like how she did with the Vikings were still in a close game at the half.
“We got down a little bit, but then we just got hype in the second half and talking on the floor, positive, handshakes, stuff like that,” Anderson said.
Central coach Greg Farmer said the Vikings aren’t all Anderson, but are tough to stop regardless.
“She’s as good as (2018 Trojan alumni) Margot Woughter, plus about three inches,” Farmer said. “We thought we were okay when we got her in foul trouble, and then it didn’t quite work out that way.”
Anderson led all scorers, with Central sophomore Sophia Simon next with 12.
Olivia Meyer joined Anderson in scoring nine points, Madilyn Drabik with eight, Anna Whipple six and Emma McTaggart four. Drabik and Meyer each had a pair of 3-pointers.
Led by Simon’s dozen, TCC sophomore Catelynn Heethuis was next for the Trojans with six. Senior Sophia Locricchio scored five and was joined by fellow seniors Kyla Welch and Adeline Franz each with two points.
Sophomore Brooklin Royston scored three points.
The Trojans (1-11, 1-8 BNC) played with five sophomores on the floor at multiple points — Simon, Royston, Heethuis, Halli Warner and Ashlen Hill — including a 7-2 run to close the first half.
Farmer said he thinks down the road, Central will be the team to beat.
“Our sophomores are finally starting to step up, it’s taken a while,” Farmer said. “Probably one of those years where it’s hard. We only have two practices a week and three games a week and so you’re trying to teach and it is kind of hard, but they’re good.”
Central travels to Traverse City St. Francis Saturday in a matinee tip off at 12:30 p.m., Cadillac hosts Benzie Central Monday at 7.