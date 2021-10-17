ALLENDALE — Cade Peterson knew the expectations when he chose to commit to Grand Valley State over several Division 1 offers.
He’s now the featured quarterback of the team with the third-highest scoring offense in D2.
No. 1? The Ferris State team Grand Valley played Saturday.
“It’s been an interesting path,” Peterson said Thursday. “Cal (Endicott) and Avery (Moore) are the other quarterbacks traveling right now and they’re all really talented. I still don’t even go out there and consider myself the starter because all of us can play at any given time. I did start the first game, but Cal got in there, and Cal has got in there in every game since then.”
Peterson said leading a national powerhouse was a goal of his when he graduated high school. The Lake City native transferred to Glen Lake after his sophomore year and graduated in 2018. He led the Lakers on a trip to Ford Field in 2016, his junior year.
“It was definitely a goal of mine. That’s a big reason why I chose to come to Grand Valley,” Peterson said. “I knew the tradition. I knew the skillset people had here.”
It’s clear. The GVSU sophomore by eligibility (senior by credit hours) scored 13 touchdowns in five games played this year, leading the Lakers to an undefeated 5-0 record. He’s garnered two GLIAC offensive player of the week honors after wins against Wisconsin-La Crosse and Northwood.
Among that, against Northwood he threw a 52-yard touchdown dart to Cody Tierney that was in the air for 60 yards.
He’s thrown just two interceptions all season, with a 59-98 passing clip for a pass-efficiency rating of 166.0 — the 10th best in D2. Peterson has thrown for more than 200 yards on two occasions, once against Wisconsin-Lacrosse and the other against Northwood. Along with that he’s averaging 57.4 yards rushing per game to average 235.2 yards of offense (59th in D2).
He also joins his brother, Drew, who’s in his redshirt freshman year (junior by credits). Drew’s first catch as a GVSU tight end came in the Lakers second game against La Crosse from a 22-yard pass from Cade.
“We get to see each other a healthy amount just like we’re at home,” Cade Peterson said. “But we don’t live together. So I see him at football, I see him all around, but I don’t see him all the time. Obviously he’s my best fiend. So whenever him or I need something, we’re right there.”
And the two joined fellow Glen Lake alumni Ben Kroll and Duke Angers on the field in an Oct. 2 game at Saginaw Valley. Glen Lake coach Jerry Angers was there watching in the stands — but he was cheering on the Cardinals.
“I’m just excited for what I’ve been able to do so far. Obviously there’s a long road ahead,” Peterson said. “Everything at Glen Lake — and even at Lake City before that — allowed be to who I am today. I’m very thankful for it.”