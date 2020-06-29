THOMPSONVILLE — Sarah Burnham started hole No. 18 off just as well as one would expect.
A 220-yard drive, 140-yard iron shot out of the rough. Many golfers who had played at the Mountain Ridge course at Crystal Mountain have probably done the same themselves.
But Burnham, who was named last year's LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year, showed precisely why she holds that title on her next shot.
From 100 yards out, Burnham put the ball within a foot of the last hole of the day with a 50-degree wedge. With a little more backspin, she may have had a chance at eagle.
Instead, her eighth birdie of the day.
“I was just playing consistent,” Burnham said after her round. “I had a lot of wedges and so I was pretty good and I was able to make the putts. The greens are so pure and I just had fun with it today.”
Burnham leads the field at 7-under par on the first day of the Michigan Women’s Open. The 24-year old graduate of Michigan State University had played in the Open just once before in 2018. She opened the round by chipping in for birdie on hole No. 1, sank a 50-foot putt on No. 17 and closed the round with the near-eagle approach shot.
Anika Dy, a Traverse City West grad and defending Open champion, sits right in the mix and will be placed in one of the top flights on Tuesday.
She shot an even 72 on day one, with one birdie and one bogey. She’s tied for 12th, three strokes out of the top five.
“My putting was a little not where I wanted it to be,” Dy said. “I had a few missed puts put there, I left a lot of birdies out there, but I’m feeling good. I’m feeling confident and I’m excited for the next two days.”
Dy was the only amateur in a trio with Burnham and Jillian Hollis, both professionals, in the most closely-watched flight of the day. Despite the small fish, big pond look, Dy said she actually prefers to play with those at such a high level.
“It just pushes me to do better, too,” Dy said. “I want to keep up and do my own thing, but you know it's definitely cool to see somebody do that. Everybody wants to have those rounds, so when it’s not yourself and it’s somebody else, it’s still cool.”
The five Traverse City area golfers did well on the first day.
Emlin Munch, a Traverse City Central graduate, and Nichole Cox, who attended Glen Lake, were paired in the same tee time along with Michigan State commit Leila Raines.
The pairing was almost natural for two of the area’s recent golf stars. For the last three months, they’ve played a round nearly every day.
“She (Munch) texted me, ‘Look at the pairings,’ and I'm like, ‘Why?’” Cox said.
Munch, who hadn’t played in the Open prior to this year, said she felt more comfortable making her debut with Cox.
“It sort of made it a little bit less nerve wracking because I knew somebody out there,” Munch said.
Cox was on the other side of veteran spectrum, but it didn’t show a huge difference in the two’s scores.
Cox bogeyed just three holes of the round in her fifth Michigan Open. She finished with a 2-over 74 to tie at 29th place, along with TC West grad Hunter Kehoe. Munch sank three birdies on the front nine, but fell behind with double-bogeys on holes No. 4, 6 and 14 to finish 7-over for 53rd place.
Katherine Hopkins, a Traverse City St. Francis graduate, shot plus-20 with a 92.
The $40,000 54-hole championship continues through Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.