SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Joe Mixon's 154-yard day in Detroit against the Lions may still be fresh in the memories for fans of the Motown faithful.
Few, however, may recall a similar stat line the Cincinnati Bengals' running back put up in the 2014 East vs. West All-American Bowl. On that night, Mixon rushed for a touchdown, was awarded the game's MVP, then announced he'd play college football at Oklahoma. The rest is history.
Traverse City Central's Josh Burnham has a chance to write his own history in the nationally televised game Saturday on NBC that features the top football recruits in America at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. He joins 10 other Notre Dame recruits in this year's All-American Bowl.
Players arrived Monday and practiced Tuesday through Friday. Burnham was named practice MVP for the East team on day three of workouts.
Burnham is rostered as a linebacker for the East, quarterbacked by the nation's No. 1 quarterback recruit with Drew Allar of Medina, Ohio — a Penn State commit. The West is going to be led by Clemson quarterback-commit Cade Clubnik of Westlake, Texas.
Irish commits on the East team are Burnham (the No. 5 ranked linebacker by 247Sports), Amil Wager (No. 11 offensive tackle), Ashton Craig (No. 26 offensive tackle), Aiden Gobaira (No. 21 defensive lineman) and Joey Tanona (No. 16 offensive tackle).
The West features Grand Rapids Catholic Central linebacker Nolan Ziegler (No. 19 linebacker), also a Notre Dame commit from Michigan. He's joined by five Irish commits: Tobias Merriweather (No. 11 wideout), Billy Schrauth (No. 9 inside offensive lineman), Tyson Ford (No. 25 defensive lineman), Niuafe Tuihalamaka (No. 13 linebacker) and Bryce McFerson (No. 5 punter).
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday on NBC's family of networks, including Fubo and Peacock.