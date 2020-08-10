TRAVERSE CITY — It could have been assumed Josh Burnham would get the ball on the first day of practice.
Monday marked the first day organized practices were permitted under Michigan High School Athletic Association COVID-19 guidelines. At Traverse City Central, that meant individual water bottles, team-issued 12-ounce bottles of Gatorade on the 90-degree morning, tackling dummies and outdoor whiteboards to go over plays.
On top of all of that, the first official snaps for three of the Trojans’ new quarterback candidates after graduating an eventual Big Ten athlete in last year’s starter, Peyton Smith.
Burnham, who was half of the team’s prolific passing combo last season along with Trey Searles, started practice as the first one.
“It’s definitely a new thing to try out,” Burnham said. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win, and if that’s what it is, then so be it.”
It wasn’t the first snap for Burnham, the four-star linebacker with offers from every corner of the country. Last year, Burnham would take snaps running out of direct snap formations in game settings.
He said it felt good knowing that his coaches trusted him in the quarterback role, an assumed leader on both sides of the ball.
Burnham took about half of snaps at quarterback Monday, with Ryan Royston and Carson Bourdo splitting the other half.
“He’s the kind of kid you want the ball in his hands — he wants the ball in his hands,” coach Eric Schugars said of Burham. “We also have other guys that can jump in and be the signal caller, too.”
Schugars says a multiple quarterback approach may be the case for the Trojans. There will be different packages installed for different guys, he said.
Defensively, the Trojans return a lot of their supporting cast from last year. That’s the opposite from their sophomore-loaded offense in 2019. Three out of four starters in the secondary return in Carson Hall, Bourdo and Austin Bills.
Also, a returning group for Joe Forlenza, the team’s defensive coordinator who formerly coached at TC St. Francis.
“He’s certainly going to add some wrinkles to our defense,” Schugars said.
For now, Central travels to DeWitt week one, a game that was originally supposed to be held at Michigan Stadium for the ‘Battle at the Big House,’ Aug. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.