BENZONIA — Luke Frasier had to think for a moment when asked how often his Buckley Bears beat Leland in recent years.
Then it snapped in place.
“Actually for me, the three this year, that’s it,” the senior forward and midfielder said.
Buckley pulled off the three-peat on Alfonso Jimenez’ volley shot out of a big scrum near the Comet net with 10:40 remaining for the game’s only score. The 1-0 victory propelled the Bears to a Division 4 district championship — their third in six years — and into next week’s regionals.
The Bears beat the Comets 4-2 and 3-1 during the regular season, and they aimed to avoid being the second team in a row that twice defeated Leland during the regular season and lost to them in the playoffs. The Comets knocked off Glen Lake 4-1 earlier this week after falling twice to the Lakers in conference play.
“Leland is very physical. Always have been,” Frasier said. “We knew that coming into this game, and we had to give it everything and ended up coming out on top this time.”
Jimenez, a foreign-exchange student from Madrid, Spain, got a foot on a waist-high ball inside a mass of humanity in the Comets’ box. Frasier’s long throw in helped set up the play.
Italian foreign-exchange student Lorenzo Tognetti, who promised his teammates an authentic Italian spaghetti dinner as a reward for winning the conference title after intensely disliking the spaghetti served in the school cafeteria, delivered as he moved up from center back on the play to header flick the ball to Jimenez as the two exchange students picked up the points. Leland goalie Gentza De Miguel Lopez is also a Spanish foreign-exchange student.
Frasier’s long throw-ins have become quite a Buckley weapon the last two games. The senior injured his back as a sophomore and hadn’t done throw-ins since, but he started again with Buckley’s 2-1 win Tuesday over North Bay.
Jimenez said Tognetti’s pass and the long throw definitely set up the score.
“(Lorenzo) is a pretty good player with the header,” Jimenez said. “He knows how to move in those areas. He has a really good control.”
In the moments after the game, Buckley players weren’t even sure what to do. Individual medals and the team trophy are typically presented right after the teams shake hands, but Bears players ran across the field to the fan section to greet family and friends and had to be called back to get their medals.
“Today was a huge stepping stone,” Frasier said, “because not only have we beat them twice this season, which has never been done, we came through and did it a third time.”
Buckley goalie Josh Barley and Leland counterpart Lopez logged eight saves each.
“Emotions are running pretty high right now,” Leland head coach Rob Sirrine said. “They wanted to win that game pretty bad. The way this game went, it was kind of a chess match. You could see it was coming down to where it would be a one-goal game, and they just got one in the last 10 minutes. We had our chances. We just didn’t convert today, but I thought overall our guys played pretty well.”
Buckley became the first team to punch their ticket to the Tuesday regional semifinals at Cadillac. The other spots are awaiting results Friday and Saturday to finish out the field.
McBain Northern Michigan Christian plays Saturday afternoon at Oscoda for one spot.
The district 61 final gets played Saturday after Wednesday’s semifinal between Grand Rapids NorthPointe and Grandville Calvin Christian went so long because of weather delays — including one during penalty kicks — that the other semi between Muskegon Western Michigan Christian and Wyoming Potter’s House had to be pushed back to Thursday. Potter’s House won 1-0.
North Muskegon topped Ravenna 2-0 later Thursday to earn a regional semi berth, awaiting the McBain NMC-Oscoda winner in Tuesday’s 5 p.m. contest.
Buckley plays the winner of district 61 in Tuesday’s second regional semifinal at 7 p.m.
The Leland-Buckley rivalry stepped up in 2016-17 when the Bears won back-to-back district titles and made a run to the 2017 state semifinals.
“Yes, there’s a big rivalry, and every year we try to make it about mutual respect,” Buckley head coach John Vermilya said. “And it’s true, trying to beat a team for the third time is rough. Beating a team for the third time that’s Leland is rough, and beating a team for the third time in a district final that’s Leland. So we knew the mountain we had to climb.”
“They’ve smoked us a few times and they’ve put us to the sword, but not tonight. Not tonight, not twice before,” Buckley assistant coach Ryan Jones said.
The game was moved from Harbor Springs because of travel distance for two teams well over an hour away from the Rams’ field. The Bears can thank the Comets for the venue change and much shorter trip. Leland beat Harbor Springs 2-1 in the district opener. The final would still have been in Harbor Springs if the Rams were playing.
Buckley (16-4-1) is winners of 10 straight and hasn’t lost in 16 contests, dating back to an Aug. 31 win over Harbor Springs. The Bears started 1-4 in games prior to that.
Leland (9-14-1), similarly, started out slow. The Comets’ first 10 games produced zero wins (one tie vs. Cadillac). Leland reeled off a 9-4 mark going into the district final.
The Comets are a fairly young team, despite having five seniors. Four of those started, including forward Gabriel Trujillo, midfielder Ben Kiessel and defenders Luke Noorman and Alejandro Corona.
“They did a really great job bringing those younger guys along and for the benefit of the program in the future,” Sirrine said.