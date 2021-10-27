CADILLAC — Lorenzo Tognetti didn’t want to cook dinner this soon.
The Italian foreign-exchange student and star Buckley defender promised his team he’d make them an authentic spaghetti dinner after the team won the Northwest Conference championship.
That deal was redeemable after the season ended.
The Bears’ season ended Tuesday, falling 7-1 to No. 6-ranked Wyoming Potter’s House in a Division 4 regional semifinal at Cadillac’s Rotary Club Field.
“I wish it was later than now,” Tognetti said of the spaghetti dinner. “But it will be next week or this week.”
The whole dinner promise arose from Tognetti’s vociferous reaction to Americanized school spaghetti. The same rings true for pizza.
Still, the season ended as a successful one for the Bears, who finished with a 16-5-1 record, a league championship and a district title under their belt.
Potter’s House (21-3-1) moves on to play North Muskegon (11-11-2), which topped McBain Northern Michigan Christian 1-0 in the day’s early game.
Pumas senior forward Jonathan Stout scored four goals, with Yosia Mukanda scoring two and Sam Dyer one.
Tognetti scored with 1:21 remaining off a header on a corner kick play to put Buckley on the board and prevent a shutout.
Bears’ goaltender Josh Barley made 22 saves as Potter’s House largely controlled play after the first 10 minutes. Alfonso Jimenez almost put Buckley on top two minutes into the game, beating two defenders and launching a bending shot that went just right.
The Pumas had one goal waived off after an offside call before breaking through with three goals in just under two minutes, as Mukanda scored both of his goals sandwiched around Stout’s first score.
“Hats off to Potter’s House,” Buckley head coach John Vermilya said. “They’re a fine collection of athletes. I think I was quoted earlier this year saying that I thought Kevin Hubbell was the best player I’ve seen. I think this Stout kid, he might be might nudge him out just a little bit, because he’s got the same skill and speed and all that kind of stuff. But he also has just a great eye for picking out his teammates.”
The Bears played without two key players in senior forward Connor Dunn and junior midfielder Tyler Milarch. Dunn suffered a broken bone in his foot and Milarch hurt his knee Sunday playing basketball in preparation for the upcoming season where he’s one of Buckley’s top returners.
“We’re so proud of our team,” Vermilya said. “We went as far as a public Division 4 team can go. You’ll see this as it goes on. And I know it’s a refrain every year in all the sports, but from here on, it’s going to be difficult.”
Tognetti, who played club soccer in Europe, also played through a quad injury.
“I’m just proud of this team,” Tognetti said. “That’s the best team that I’ve ever played against. I’ve never seen a team like (Potter’s House).”
Buckley loses a large senior class that includes Barley, Tognetti, Jimenez, Cooper Rath, Luke Frasier, Dunn, Ryan Deshasier, Ross Fairchild, Jacob Barley and Ty Breithaupt.