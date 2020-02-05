TRAVERSE CITY — Abbey Brower just kept circling back to Cornerstone University when she was visiting colleges deciding where to play softball.
No matter where she went, Cornerstone stayed at her mind’s forefront.
The NAIA school in Grand Rapids has been a part of Brower’s family for generations, as many aunts and uncles and even her father attended the university.
Brower kept tradition Wednesday and signed her national letter of intent at Traverse City Christian High School, joining the Golden Eagles softball team and becoming the latest Brower to attend Cornerstone.
Her new coach, Jim Farrell, started at Cornerstone 29 years ago when her father was a student there. The relationship for Brower and Farrell was quick to form.
“I love coach Farrell, he’s been an influence on my life since I have known him over the last couple of years through the recruiting process,” Brower said. “It will be cool to get to know him and have him influence my life even more with character, but also in softball, too.”
Brower said Cornerstone checked all of the boxes for her dream school list and Farrell’s desire to have her play for the Golden Eagles only hastened her decision.
The senior wanted a school that was close to home, based in Christian faith, had a good medical program and located in a bigger city with more opportunities.
Farrell said that Brower checked all of Cornerstone’s boxes as well.
“It’s not strictly about softball for us,” Farrell said. “She is a talented athlete, but it goes well beyond that. I believe she can compete on the field, but the spirit that she brings to her relationship with Christ, her maturity level, the family around her and her commitment to academics ... it’s all what we are looking for.
“She is one of those kids, from my observation, that hits a home run in all of those areas.”
The Sabres shortstop hit .456 with 36 runs scores, 17 runs batted in on eight doubles and three triples. She stole 15 bases in 25 games.
Brower said her participation on the Sabres team, which is a co-op with Grand Traverse Academy, was a good way to get her ready for the diversity of her new teammates.
Brower plans to become a physicians assistant with a medical degree.
“The Lord definitely opened and closed doors that led me to Cornerstone,” Brower said. “Coach Farrell was a big part of that, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.