BRETHREN — Brethren kicks off its 2019 football season Friday against Forest Area, and the Warriors can't be sure who they'll face at quarterback.
Bobcats incumbent starter Troy Macurio hurt his knee in last week's scrimmage at Manistee Catholic Central and is day-to-day, according to Brethren second-year head coach J.J. Randall.
Macurio had swelling in the knee, but has not seen a doctor, Randall said.
The Bobcats as a whole have two starters back on offense — including Macurio — and three on defense after making the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014 and winning a postseason contest for the first time since 1990.
Brethren won the West Michigan 8-Man Conference title with a 6-0 mark and ended up 7-4, a win total only exceeded by the 1990 Bobcats squad that pitched seven shutouts en route to an 8-3 mark.
"We have expectations as a program now," Randall said. "We did in the past, but now the kids have seen it. It's taking each practice seriously to build and progress."
Still, the Bobcats will have a much different look this time around. Gone are mainstays like Jake Riggs, Gavin Asiala, Logan Tighe, Adrian Dean and Hunter Wojciechowski.
"Game by game," Randall said. "We're a different team than we were last year. We're looking at what we can do each week, each day, each game."
If Macurio — a dual-threat QB who put on 10-15 pounds of muscle in the offseason — misses time, junior Skylar Wojciechowski would be next in line for reps under center.
"He was always in the weight room," Randall said at the scrimmage, before Macurio's injury. "He's one of our strongest kids. Just a great athlete. We're going to use him in multiple ways, running and throwing. Troy is a huge component of what we're going to do."
Wojciechowski also throws well, and handled things under center after the injury.
The Bobcats have massive guard Anthony Beccaria (6-foot-8, 363 pounds) back to anchor the line. He and Macuraio are the only starters back on offense.
Defensive back Mason Stapley joins Beccaria at defensive tackle and Macurio in the secondary as Brethren's returning starters on defense.
"We're decently athletic," Randall said. "We just don't have the size we had last year. We're strong, but we're not 6-foot-4, 220. It's different."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.