TC CHRISTIAN AT ELK RAPIDS

Traverse City Christian’s Roman Alekseyenko (7) and Elk Rapids’ Mason Travis (1) chase after the ball in the second half of Thursday’s district final.

 Record-Eagle/Jan-Michael Stump

DIVISION 1 at EAST KENTWOOD

Tuesday, October 26

East Kentwood 1, Grand Haven 0

Okemos 2, Traverse City West 1

Thursday, October 28

Final, East Kentwood vs. Okemos, at Pat Peterson Athletic Complex, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to Grand Ledge semifinal on Nov. 3

DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS

Tuesday, October 26

Grand Rapids Christian 5, Spring Lake 1

Petoskey 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 2 (SO)

Thursday, October 28

Final, Grand Rapids Christian vs. Petoskey, in Cedar Springs, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to Byron Center semifinal on Nov. 3

DIVISION 3 at CLARE

Tuesday, October 26 

Ogemaw Heights 1, Big Rapids 0

Elk Rapids 5, Howard City Tri-County 0

Saturday, October 30

Final, Ogemaw Heights vs. Elk Rapids, at Clare, noon  

Winner advances to Cedar Springs semifinal on Nov. 3 

DIVISION 4 at CADILLAC

Tuesday, October 26

North Muskegon 1, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 0

Wyoming Potter's House 7, Buckley 1

Thursday, October 28

Final, North Muskegon vs. Wyoming Potter's House, at Rotary Club Field, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to East Kentwood semifinal on Nov. 3

