DIVISION 1 at EAST KENTWOOD
Tuesday, October 26
East Kentwood 1, Grand Haven 0
Okemos 2, Traverse City West 1
Thursday, October 28
Final, East Kentwood vs. Okemos, at Pat Peterson Athletic Complex, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to Grand Ledge semifinal on Nov. 3
DIVISION 2 at CEDAR SPRINGS
Tuesday, October 26
Grand Rapids Christian 5, Spring Lake 1
Petoskey 3, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 2 (SO)
Thursday, October 28
Final, Grand Rapids Christian vs. Petoskey, in Cedar Springs, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to Byron Center semifinal on Nov. 3
DIVISION 3 at CLARE
Tuesday, October 26
Ogemaw Heights 1, Big Rapids 0
Elk Rapids 5, Howard City Tri-County 0
Saturday, October 30
Final, Ogemaw Heights vs. Elk Rapids, at Clare, noon
Winner advances to Cedar Springs semifinal on Nov. 3
DIVISION 4 at CADILLAC
Tuesday, October 26
North Muskegon 1, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 0
Wyoming Potter's House 7, Buckley 1
Thursday, October 28
Final, North Muskegon vs. Wyoming Potter's House, at Rotary Club Field, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to East Kentwood semifinal on Nov. 3