GAYLORD — Conrad Korte already put up a good night.
Two more blocks would've made it an exceptional night.
Korte's banner day for Gaylord St. Mary led to a dominant 50-21 win over Indian River Inland Lakes. The Snowbirds allowed 12 points through three quarters.
Korte, the 6-foot-4 senior center, scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and eight blocks.
His eight blocks and 11 rebounds were one of the best defensive performances St. Mary has had in at least a decade, according to official stat keepers. Two more swats, of course, would have made it a triple-double. The Michigan High School Athletic Association begins keeping records of single-game blocked shots at 12.
Brody Jeffers just missed a double-double himself with nine points and nine steals. Gavin Bebble had 14 points.
St. Mary (3-0) plays Pellston Tuesday.
TC St. Francis 72
Harbor Springs 34
TCSF (2-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Adam Gerberding 17 points; Casey Donahue 14 points, 12 rebounds; Joey Donahue 13 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts River Rouge at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lake Leelanau SM 73
Benzie Central 55
Lake Leelanau St. Mary (2-0): Shawn Bramer 28 points, 17 rebounds; Dylan Barnowski 12 points, 8 rebounds; Alex Flores 9 points.
Benzie (1-2): Quinn Zickert 25 points; Jaxon Childers 12 points; Nate Childers 8 points; Michael Wooten 4 points.
UP NEXT: Benzie hosts Glen Lake, Tuesday; St. Mary at Elk Rapids, Saturday.
McBain 47
Kingsley 37
McBain (2-0): Kaiden McGillis 12 points; Daniel Rodenbaugh 10 points.
Kingsley (0-2): Beau LaTulip 10 points; Gage Hessem 9 points; Will Whims 8 points.
UP NEXT: Kingsley at Leland, Tuesday.
Manton 64
Roscommon 57
Manton (2-0, 2-0 Highland): Kaleb Moore 17 points; Luke Puffer 14 points; Lucas McKernan 10 points; Dreden Morrow 7 points; Jacob Ruppert 7 points, 9 rebounds.
UP NEXT: Manton at Buckley, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Mancelona 58
Onaway 50
Mancelona (2-1, 2-0 Ski Valley): Jayden Alfred 19 points, 10 rebounds; Adam Ackler 12 points; Oumar Sy 9 points.
UP NEXT: Mancelona hosts Forest Area, Tuesday.
Joburg 53
Bellaire 16
Bellaire (0-2, 0-2 Ski Valley): Bryce Baeckeroot 8 points; Brayden Dawson 4.
Joburg: Preston Marlatt 11 points; Shawn Ziobron 11 points.
UP NEXT: Bellaire hosts Onaway Tuesday.
Pellston 56
Central Lake 34
Central Lake (0-3): Alex Harvey 13 points; DJ Wilson 9 points; Gavin Miller 6 points, 10 rebounds; Drayten Evans 6 points.
UP NEXT: Central Lake at Ellsworth Tuesday.
Alanson 59
TC Bulldogs 54
TC Bulldogs (0-3): Levi Shultz 14 points; Caleb Smith 10 points; Timmy Plamondon 10 points.
UP NEXT: TC Bulldogs at Grand Traverse Academy Tuesday.
Ellsworth 51
Mackinaw City 33
Ellsworth (1-0, 1-1 Northern Lakes): Brayden Steenwyk 17 points; Kelan Pletcher 14 points; Jaeger Griswold 13 points; Jacob Jenuwine 7 points.
UP NEXT: Ellsworth hosts Central Lake Tuesday.
Mesick 65
Manistee CC 38
Mesick (2-0, 1-0 West Michigan D): Matthew Fuller 3 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists; Logan Wienclaw 11 points, 11 rebounds; John Teachout 10 points, 3 steals.
UP NEXT: Mesick hosts Leland Saturday.
TC St. Francis JV 59
Harbor Springs JV 44
TCSF (2-0, 2-0 Lake Michigan): Ryan Henning-Neumann 15 points; Jack Prichard 14 points; John Hagelstein 10 points.
UP NEXT: St. Francis hosts River Rouge at 4 p.m. Saturday.
HOCKEY
TC Central 7
Cadillac 0
Traverse City Central outshot Cadillac 58-7.
TCC (1-0, 1-0 Big North): Will Dawson 2 goals, assist; Josh Stepke goal; Hunter Folgman goal; Gavin Graczyk goal; Ethan Vanderoost goal, 2 assists; Owen Dawson goal, assist; Carson Peters 2 assists; Trevor Schuling 2 assists; Scott Barnhart 2 assists; Grant Neuhart 1 save; Jackson Wade 6 saves.
UP NEXT: TC Central hosts Lowell-Caledonia at Howe Arena at 1 p.m. Saturday.