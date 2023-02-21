PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS MHSAA Power Ratings
Division 1
1. North Farmington
2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
3. Grand Blanc
4. Muskegon
5. Detroit Cass Tech
6. Orchard Lake St Mary’s
7. Kalamazoo Central
8. Detroit U-D Jesuit
9. Oak Park
10. Warren De La Salle Collegiate
11. Grand Rapids Northview
12. Port Huron Northern
13. Lansing Waverly
14. Ann Arbor Huron
15. Grosse Pointe South
16. River Rouge
17. Clarkston
18. Troy
19. Rockford
20. Grand Haven
Division 2
1. Ferndale
2. Olivet
3. Benton Harbor
4. Kingsford
5. Standish-Sterling
6. Boyne City
7. Grand Rapids Christian
8. Big Rapids
9. Croswell-Lexington
10. Warren Lincoln
11. Ludington
12. Hart
13. Cadillac
14. Grand Rapids South Christian
15. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
16. Warren Michigan Collegiate
17. Escanaba
18. Flat Rock
19. Macomb Lutheran North
20. Flint Hamady
Division 3
1. Detroit Loyola
2. Watervliet
3. Laingsburg
4. Flint Beecher
5. Iron Mountain
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Saginaw Nouvel
8. Jonesville
9. Ovid-Elsie
10. Cass City
11. Napoleon
12. Brown City
13. Detroit Edison
14. McBain
15. Ecorse
16. Plymouth Christian Academy
17. St Ignace
18. Traverse City St Francis
19. Leslie
20. Bad Axe
Division 4
1. Painesdale Jeffers
2. Genesee Christian
3. Powers North Central
4. Taylor Trillium Academy
5. Bellevue
6. Kalamazoo Phoenix
7. Gaylord St Mary
8. Ironwood
9. Lake Leelanau St Mary
10. Kingston
11. Munising
12. Mackinaw City
13. Baldwin
14. Eau Claire
15. Rudyard
16. Pittsford
17. Hillman
18. Mio
19. Hillsdale Academy
20. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.