DIVISION 1

Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals

Warren De La Salle 50, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 48

Grand Rapids Northview 54, Kalamazoo Central 52

Grand Blanc 67, Detroit Catholic Central 60

Belleville 47, Detroit Cass Tech 45

Friday, March 25 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Warren De La Salle (18-7) vs. Grand Rapids Northview (25-1), noon

Grand Blanc (20-5) vs. Belleville (19-6), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 12:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals

Grand Rapids Catholic 86, Benton Harbor 60

Ferndale 68, Pontiac Notre Dame 55

Williamston 70, Detroit Edison 54

Freeland 67, Cadillac 47

Friday, March 25 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Grand Rapids Catholic (24-1) vs. Ferndale (21-3), 5:30 p.m.

Williamston (25-0) vs. Freeland (25-0), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 6:45 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals

Menominee 70, Grayling 49

Ecorse 80, Bath 49

Schoolcraft 60, Pewamo-Westphalia 57

Flint Beecher 76, New Haven 48

Thursday, March 24 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Menominee (22-3) vs. Ecorse (9-12), noon

Schoolcraft (23-2) vs. Flint Beecher (22-2), 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4

Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals

Ewen-Trout Creek 56, Rudyard 40

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60, Fulton 46

Wyoming Tri-Unity 69, Adrian Lenawee Christian 57

Genesee Christian 77, Southfield Christian 66

Thursday, March 24 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center

Ewen-Trout Creek (22-3) vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (21-4), 5:30 p.m.

Wyoming Tri-Unity (19-6) vs. Genesee Christian (21-4), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center

State championship game, 10 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you