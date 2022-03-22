DIVISION 1
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Warren De La Salle 50, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s 48
Grand Rapids Northview 54, Kalamazoo Central 52
Grand Blanc 67, Detroit Catholic Central 60
Belleville 47, Detroit Cass Tech 45
Friday, March 25 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Warren De La Salle (18-7) vs. Grand Rapids Northview (25-1), noon
Grand Blanc (20-5) vs. Belleville (19-6), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 12:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids Catholic 86, Benton Harbor 60
Ferndale 68, Pontiac Notre Dame 55
Williamston 70, Detroit Edison 54
Freeland 67, Cadillac 47
Friday, March 25 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Grand Rapids Catholic (24-1) vs. Ferndale (21-3), 5:30 p.m.
Williamston (25-0) vs. Freeland (25-0), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 6:45 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Menominee 70, Grayling 49
Ecorse 80, Bath 49
Schoolcraft 60, Pewamo-Westphalia 57
Flint Beecher 76, New Haven 48
Thursday, March 24 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Menominee (22-3) vs. Ecorse (9-12), noon
Schoolcraft (23-2) vs. Flint Beecher (22-2), 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4
Tuesday, March 22 — Quarterfinals
Ewen-Trout Creek 56, Rudyard 40
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60, Fulton 46
Wyoming Tri-Unity 69, Adrian Lenawee Christian 57
Genesee Christian 77, Southfield Christian 66
Thursday, March 24 — Semifinals at the Breslin Center
Ewen-Trout Creek (22-3) vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary (21-4), 5:30 p.m.
Wyoming Tri-Unity (19-6) vs. Genesee Christian (21-4), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 26 — Finals at the Breslin Center
State championship game, 10 a.m.
