BY JAMES COOK

PREP HOOPS

Area boys basketball district schedules

DIVISION 1 at TC CENTRAL

Monday, March 9

Marquette 82, Petoskey 70

TC Central 61, Alpena 48

Wednesday, March 11

Gaylord (3-17) at Marquette, 6 p.m.

TC West (8-12) vs. TC Central, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, site TBD, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Mount Pleasant

DIVISION 2 at GRAYLING

Monday, March 9

Boyne City 61, Kalkaska 48

Kingsley 66, Cheboygan 47

Wednesday, March 11

Sault Ste. Marie (9-11) vs. Kingsley, 5:30 p.m.

Grayling (2-18) vs. Boyne City, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Gaylord

DIVISION 2 at CADILLAC

Monday, March 9

Cadillac 67, Manistee 24

Ludington 56, Benzie Central 49

Wednesday, March 11

Big Rapids (12-8) vs. Cadillac, 6 p.m.

Reed City (6-14) vs. Ludington, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Gaylord

DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY

Monday, March 9

Manton 62, Houghton Lake 41

Wednesday, March 11

Harrison (5-14) vs. Manton, 6 p.m.

McBain (15-5) vs. Lake City (14-6), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Manton

DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA

Wednesday, March 11

Glen Lake (18-2) vs. Mancelona (15-5), 5:30 p.m.

TC St. Francis (17-3) vs. Elk Rapids (12-8), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Manton

DIVISION 3 at ST. IGNACE

Monday, March 9

East Jordan 55, Inland Lakes 48

Wednesday, March 11

Harbor Springs (10-10) vs. East Jordan, 6:30 p.m.

St. Ignace (5-15) vs. Charlevoix (17-3), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, site TBD, 6:30 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Sault Ste. Marie

DIVISION 3 at JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON

Monday, March 9

Oscoda 74, Roscommon 39

Rogers City 53, Lincoln Alcona 50

Wednesday, March 11

Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-10) vs. Oscoda, 7 p.m.

Whittemore-Prescott (5-15) vs. Rogers City, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at Sault Ste. Marie

DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY

Monday, March 9

Leland 55, Suttons Bay 53

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 91, Buckley 76

Wednesday, March 11

Forest Area (12-8) vs. Leland, 6 p.m.

TC Christian (6-14) vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at TC West

DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY

Monday, March 9

Gaylord St. Mary 68, Boyne Falls 18

Ellsworth 80, Alba 31

Wednesday, March 11

Bellaire (3-17) vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Central Lake (3-17) vs. Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at TC West

DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN

Monday, March 9

Frankfort 50, Mesick 34

Brethren (16-4) vs. Bear Lake (2-18), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Manistee Catholic (12-8) vs. Frankfort, 6 p.m.

Onekama (11-9) vs. Brethren-Bear Lake winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Finals, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to regional at TC West

Prep scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cedarville 51, Hillman 37

Grass Lake 64, Vandercook Lake Jackson 27

NCAA Hoops

Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1

2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2

3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3

4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7

5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4

6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5

7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11

8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6

9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16

10. Duke 25-6 990 12

11. Villanova 24-7 989 14

12. Maryland 24-7 912 9

13. Oregon 24-7 904 13

14. BYU 24-7 762 15

15. Louisville 24-7 755 10

16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8

17. Virginia 23-7 560 22

18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24

19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19

20. Auburn 25-6 436 17

21. Illinois 21-10 241 23

22. Houston 23-8 167 21

22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -

24. Butler 22-9 161 -

25. Iowa 20-11 111 18

Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.

Boxing

Fight Schedule

March 14

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN); Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga, 12, for Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title.

March 21

At Riga, Latvia; Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Briedis, 12, for Dorticos’ IBF/WBC Diamond cruiserweight titles.

March 27

At Verona, Italy; Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, 12, for the vacant interim WBA World lightweight title; Luca Rigoldi vs. Gamal Yafai, 12, for Rigoldi’s European super bantamweight title.

March 28

At Quebec City, Quebec (ESPN); Artur Beterbiev vs. Meng Fanlong, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF/WBC light heavyweight title.

At Park Theater at Park MGM, Las Vegas (SHO); Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda, 12, super bantamweights; Otto Wallin vs. Lucas Browne, 10, heavyweights; Joseph George vs. Marcos Escudero, 10, light heavyweights.

April 11

At Armory, Minneapolis (FOX); Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, for the interim WBA World welterweight title.

April 25

At Las Vegas (ESPN); Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and WBA Super World bantamweight titles and Casimero’s WBO World bantamweight title.

