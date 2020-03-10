PREP HOOPS
Area boys basketball district schedules
DIVISION 1 at TC CENTRAL
Monday, March 9
Marquette 82, Petoskey 70
TC Central 61, Alpena 48
Wednesday, March 11
Gaylord (3-17) at Marquette, 6 p.m.
TC West (8-12) vs. TC Central, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, site TBD, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Mount Pleasant
DIVISION 2 at GRAYLING
Monday, March 9
Boyne City 61, Kalkaska 48
Kingsley 66, Cheboygan 47
Wednesday, March 11
Sault Ste. Marie (9-11) vs. Kingsley, 5:30 p.m.
Grayling (2-18) vs. Boyne City, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Gaylord
DIVISION 2 at CADILLAC
Monday, March 9
Cadillac 67, Manistee 24
Ludington 56, Benzie Central 49
Wednesday, March 11
Big Rapids (12-8) vs. Cadillac, 6 p.m.
Reed City (6-14) vs. Ludington, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Gaylord
DIVISION 3 at LAKE CITY
Monday, March 9
Manton 62, Houghton Lake 41
Wednesday, March 11
Harrison (5-14) vs. Manton, 6 p.m.
McBain (15-5) vs. Lake City (14-6), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Manton
DIVISION 3 at MANCELONA
Wednesday, March 11
Glen Lake (18-2) vs. Mancelona (15-5), 5:30 p.m.
TC St. Francis (17-3) vs. Elk Rapids (12-8), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Manton
DIVISION 3 at ST. IGNACE
Monday, March 9
East Jordan 55, Inland Lakes 48
Wednesday, March 11
Harbor Springs (10-10) vs. East Jordan, 6:30 p.m.
St. Ignace (5-15) vs. Charlevoix (17-3), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, site TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Sault Ste. Marie
DIVISION 3 at JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON
Monday, March 9
Oscoda 74, Roscommon 39
Rogers City 53, Lincoln Alcona 50
Wednesday, March 11
Johannesburg-Lewiston (10-10) vs. Oscoda, 7 p.m.
Whittemore-Prescott (5-15) vs. Rogers City, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at Sault Ste. Marie
DIVISION 4 at SUTTONS BAY
Monday, March 9
Leland 55, Suttons Bay 53
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 91, Buckley 76
Wednesday, March 11
Forest Area (12-8) vs. Leland, 6 p.m.
TC Christian (6-14) vs. Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 8 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at TC West
DIVISION 4 at GAYLORD ST. MARY
Monday, March 9
Gaylord St. Mary 68, Boyne Falls 18
Ellsworth 80, Alba 31
Wednesday, March 11
Bellaire (3-17) vs. Gaylord St. Mary, 5:30 p.m.
Central Lake (3-17) vs. Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at TC West
DIVISION 4 at BRETHREN
Monday, March 9
Frankfort 50, Mesick 34
Brethren (16-4) vs. Bear Lake (2-18), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Manistee Catholic (12-8) vs. Frankfort, 6 p.m.
Onekama (11-9) vs. Brethren-Bear Lake winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Finals, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to regional at TC West
Prep scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cedarville 51, Hillman 37
Grass Lake 64, Vandercook Lake Jackson 27
NCAA Hoops
Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (65) 28-3 1625 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1546 2
3. Dayton 29-2 1507 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1384 7
5. Baylor 26-4 1322 4
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1261 5
7. Creighton 24-7 1157 11
8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 6
9. Michigan St. 22-9 995 16
10. Duke 25-6 990 12
11. Villanova 24-7 989 14
12. Maryland 24-7 912 9
13. Oregon 24-7 904 13
14. BYU 24-7 762 15
15. Louisville 24-7 755 10
16. Seton Hall 21-9 722 8
17. Virginia 23-7 560 22
18. Wisconsin 21-10 495 24
19. Ohio St. 21-10 443 19
20. Auburn 25-6 436 17
21. Illinois 21-10 241 23
22. Houston 23-8 167 21
22. West Virginia 21-10 167 -
24. Butler 22-9 161 -
25. Iowa 20-11 111 18
Others receiving votes: Stephen F Austin 75, Providence 66, ETSU 59, Michigan 53, Penn St. 42, Utah St. 40, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 9, Arizona 7, Liberty 6, Southern Cal 6, Richmond 5, N Iowa 4, UCLA 4, New Mexico St. 4, Rutgers 4, Texas Tech 3, Vermont 2, LSU 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Mississippi St. 1, Florida 1.
Boxing
Fight Schedule
March 14
At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN); Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga, 12, for Stevenson’s WBO featherweight title.
March 21
At Riga, Latvia; Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Briedis, 12, for Dorticos’ IBF/WBC Diamond cruiserweight titles.
March 27
At Verona, Italy; Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero, 12, for the vacant interim WBA World lightweight title; Luca Rigoldi vs. Gamal Yafai, 12, for Rigoldi’s European super bantamweight title.
March 28
At Quebec City, Quebec (ESPN); Artur Beterbiev vs. Meng Fanlong, 12, for Beterbiev’s IBF/WBC light heavyweight title.
At Park Theater at Park MGM, Las Vegas (SHO); Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda, 12, super bantamweights; Otto Wallin vs. Lucas Browne, 10, heavyweights; Joseph George vs. Marcos Escudero, 10, light heavyweights.
April 11
At Armory, Minneapolis (FOX); Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme, 12, for the interim WBA World welterweight title.
April 25
At Las Vegas (ESPN); Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, 12, for Inoue’s IBF and WBA Super World bantamweight titles and Casimero’s WBO World bantamweight title.
