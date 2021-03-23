HIGHLAND — Five area schools had state placers among a field of 210 at the 2021 girls wrestling state championships, a meet sponsored by the Michigan Wrestling Association.
Wrestlers at Grayling, Mancelona, Manton, Boyne City and Cadillac placed.
Lydia Krauss, a Boyne junior, had the best finish of all area wrestlers. She pinned Brooklyn Figueroa of Monroe at 2:50 to take third place and avenge a loss in the semifinals to the eventual state champion from Romeo.
Grayling had two wrestlers place with Shelby Thomas in sixth place at the 132 pound weight class and Katelyn Moore in eighth place at the 145 weight class.
Mancelona freshman Abi Perez took sixth at the 97 pound weight class, winning her first match by tech fall but eventually falling in the fifth place match in a 5-3 decision.
Manton sophomore Chloe Colton advanced onto the fifth place match at the 107 pound weight class but fell to Kali Cox of Constantine in a 10-2 decision to place sixth. Junie Bossert, a sophomore at Traverse City West, lost in the first round and fell out of the tournament in a match with Colton.
Makayla Gorwell, who wrestled at 168 for Manton, had a series of byes and eventually won in the fifth place match over a Fremont wrestler in a 6-0 decision.
Fellow Ranger Natalee Kibbe lost both matches at 132.
Kaitlyn Johnston, a senior at Cadillac, made her way to the seventh place match and lost to a wrestler at Montague by pin at the 2:20 mark. She finished in eighth.
Keegan Gonzalez and Ayres Hall both competed for Cadillac in the 122 pound weight class but did not place. Gonzalez fell in the quarterfinal by pin 47 seconds into the match and lost in the consolation bracket the next round.
Cadillac’s Jackie Corn and Carmen Dahlstrom lost both their matches.
Grayling junior Kylie Berringer received a pair of byes and lost in matches to wrestlers of DeWitt and Fruitport at the 112 weight class.
Cambrie Lawrence, a freshman at Benzie Central, advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket of 117 pounds after a loss in the second round but fell by pin.
Mancelona sophomore Ryenn Farbaugh, sophomore Jade Fleet, and senior Kylie Carriere each lost both their matches at their respective weight classes.
Last year, 254 girls wrestlers representing 133 high schools competed at the MWA state finals. At Sunday’s meet, 210 participants signed up representing 123 schools.
The third annual meet was held at the Michigan Revolution Training Center in Highland.