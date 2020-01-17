BOYNE CITY — The Ramblertron made its debut at Boyne City Friday night.
Just in time.
A Pete Calcaterra one-handed dunk just before halftime — his second of the season — gave Boyne City a 12-point lead and fired up an already raucous crowd, propelling the Ramblers to a 70-51 Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball rivalry win over East Jordan.
The 12-foot video replay board in the gym’s corner debuted at the Ramblers’ first LMC home game this season, showing a long hype video that mixed highlight clips and Boyne players urging on the crowd. That set up a vocal and boisterous Boyne City student section that didn’t let up in the victory.
Calcaterra’s second-quarter dunk whipped the students into a frenzy and the dunk’s video replay just added to the fervor.
“It gets everyone going. It gets me going,” Calcaterra said. “It just kicks off things good. That’s about the loudest crowd we’ve had. I mean, they were loud.”
The second loudest cheer came when backup Nick Bollmann knocked down a 3-pointer in the game’s final minute to push the lead to 20.
“It was awfully good tonight,” Boyne City head coach Nick Redman said. “We had an outstanding student section and I’m really, really, proud of the pride our school showed tonight. What kid wouldn’t want to play in a situation like that? That was outstanding.”
Following Calcaterra’s dunk to put the Ramblers up by 12, Boyne’s lead never shrunk below nine points. Jack Neer, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard, rejected an East Jordan shot at the halftime buzzer as Boyne took a 35-25 lead into the locker room.
“Whenever you get a dunk in high school ball, that gets you fired up,” Redman said of Calcaterra. “That was definitely big. He really was aggressive tonight and we need that. When he plays aggressive, I think he’s as good as anyone in northern Michigan.”
The victory keeps Boyne (6-1, 2-1 LMC) within a game of first place in the LMC. The Ramblers host Elks Rapids on Tuesday.
The Red Devils (4-3, 1-2 LMC) host Charlevoix on Tuesday. The Rayders (5-2, 2-1) are coming off a big 59-44 win over Elk Rapids to keep themselves in the same position at Boyne, with one league loss.
“This is Friday night in the Lake Michigan Conference,” East Jordan head coach Nate Dzwik said. “This is what it’s about. Both sides of the gym were loud. The biggest thing is trying to tell the kids not to play too hot. You have to use that energy, but you can’t expend it all so early and I thought we kind of did that tonight. We just kind of used everything up early in the second quarter and they went on their run to take it over.”
Boyne’s size — with Calcaterra at 6-foot-5, Aidan Brehm and Jakob Steinhoff at 6-4 and Max Vondra playing bigger than 6-2 — presented a distinct challenge to the Red Devils.
“They’ve got some matchup problems for us,” Dzwik said of Boyne City. “I feel like we’re a decent sized team, but when we run a couple guards out there that are under six foot and all of a sudden we’re three inches shorter than everybody else, that’s a problem. And they do a good job moving, so you can’t just isolate a guy defensively, because they pinpoint it and get a bucket off it.”
Calcaterra scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and grabbed seven rebounds, while Vondra put up 17 points and six boards, hitting a trio of 3-pointers. Steinhoff scored 10 and Brehm eight. The Ramblers had 14 assists as a team for the second straight game.
Jackson Raymond scored 19 points to lead East Jordan, while Cooper Stevenson added 13 and Levi Pepin six on a pair of triples.
Boyne, which advanced to the regionals finals or farther each of the last five seasons, won the LMC only once in that span (in 2014-15). TC St. Francis has won the last three league titles, and the Ramblers likely need to avenge their only conference loss to the Gladiators to have a shot at ending that streak. Boyne hosts TCSF Feb. 7, not wanting a replay of last week’s 49-44 road setback.
