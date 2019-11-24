Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues
LUCKY JACK’S
Men’s series
605 (217) Andrew Riley
605 (212) Ken Kocevar
604 (214-228) Scott Fulk
604 (214) Gary Griffin
602 (211) Tom Altobello
601 (232) Steve Fouch
600 (228) Mike Griffiths
600 (218) Brad Wheat
600 (215-216) Jerry Kopchia
600 Kurt Rob
Men’s game
257 Jim Hurst
254 Justin Patterson
243 Al Scriver
237 Hal Green
236 Rob Davis
236 Derek Nowak
236 Mike McCarty
234 Paul Franke
234 John McGee
234 Mike Beaver
234 Blake Cavanaugh
234 Topher Lautner
233 Tom Hampel
232 Jerry Orr
231 Buck Kinnee
230 Al Scriver
226 Dave Tanner
226 Bob Girvan
226 Paul Moy
226 Ryan Cupp
226 Michael Williams
225 Chip Fryer
225 Tim Brien
225 Dave Tanner
225 Derek Nowak
224 Frank Deloy
224 Al Rickert
223 Joe Griffin
223 Jim Palmer
223 Ronnie Lautner
221 Paul Martin
220 Tim Seaberg
217 Terry McGowen
217 Freddy Marsh
215 Dave Knight
215 Dave Briggs
214 Art Nickerson
213 Shawn Antol
213 Bob Esman
213 Jim Simmons
213 Jon-Paul Allgaier
213 Ron Bowers
213 Bob Girvan
213 Brian Abernethy
213 Aaron Phillips
213 Aaron Phillips
212 Terry Rhodes
212 Steven Cadwell
212 Bryan Decker
212 Chad Fetterman
212 Terry Lautner
212 Larry Podsaid
212 Eric Levanduski
211 Cody Klingelsmith
211 Shawn Phillips
211 Mike Weatherholt
211 Josh Kratky
211 Mark Marek
211 Jim Palmer
211 Mike Townsend
210 Kernie Moore
210 Tim Banyai
210 Josh Russell
210 Nick Kohler
210 Eric Porter
Women’s series
612 (215-194-203) Michelle Smith
608 (202-225) Angie Daniel
605 (248) Denise Vaughan
591 (244) Neva McGee
584 (196-243) Bobbi Jo Babik
578 (198-194) Hillerie Rettelle
575 (225) Kim Sisk
573 (203) Sheila Mosley
563 (222) Samantha Rettelle
548 Becky Oien
542 (211) Sharon Vreeland
542 (195-199) LouAnn Hurst
541 (205) Barb Anderson
541 (197) Barb Russell
541 (193-199) Meaghan Kennedy
539 (223) Michaela Ross
535 (199) Cathy Haywood
533 (194) Trina McClellan
532 (203) Ann Fitch
531 (203) Ellen Gustafson
531 (192) Samantha Rettelle
Women’s game
214 Maddie Ross
213 Susan Tipton
201 Sharon Vreeland
200 Julie Moore
200 Barb Anderson
192 Evelyn Giddis
INCREDIBLE MO’S
Men’s series
758 (222-257-279) Troy Noble
739 (257-232-250) Marcus Oien
686 (246-267) Dale Warner
659 (211-245) Jon Kiernan
653 (249-218) C. J. Carmien
644 (213-212-219) Eric Porter
639 (235) Eric Porter
637 (235) Craig McKinnon
634 (223-225) Brian Abernethy
627 (249) Steve Fellows
623 (218) Pat Moore
618 (232) Jim Palmer
616 (236) Marcus Blanke
Men’s game
236 Bruce Elben
236 Shawn Antol
230 Al Rickert
224 Rich Nadeau
224 Ed Ufer
217 John Hughes
215 Rich Nadeau
Women’s game
205 Karri Stevens
202 Dee Kramer
190 Casey Lhamon
DEALS
Sunday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Ryan Griffin to a multi-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed S Rudy Ford on IR. Signed WR Greg Ward from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended St. Louis D Robert Bortuzzo for four games for cross-checking Nashville F Viktor Arvidsson during Saturday’s game.
BUFFALO SABRES — Aquired D Matthew Spencer from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for D Devante Stephens. Spencer has been assigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Placed D Mike Green on IR, retroactive to Tuesday. Recalled RW Filip Zadina from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL). Recalled C Boo Nieves from Hartford.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Nathan Walker and D Derrick Pouliot from the San Antonio Rampage.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Aquired D Devante Stephens from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for D Matthew Spencer.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned F Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL).
history
today in sports
Nov. 25
1925 — Red Grange, playing his first game as a professional with the Chicago Bears, is held to 36 yards in a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Cardinals.
1934 — The Detroit Lions suffer the first defeat in franchise history, 3-0 to the Green Bay Packers. The Lions had won the first 10 games of the season.
1948 — Howie Dallmar of the Philadelphia Warriors matches his NBA record for futility by missing all 15 shots against the Washington Capitols.
1976 — Buffalo’s O.J. Simpson rushes for 273 yards and scores two touchdowns in a 27-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
1980 — “No Mas, No Mas.” Roberto Duran quits with 16 seconds to go in the eighth round at New Orleans, allowing Sugar Ray Leonard to regain the WBC welterweight title.
1983 — Larry Holmes knocks out Marvis Frazier at 2:57 of the first round to retain the world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
