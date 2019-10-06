Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues.
LUCKY JACK’S
MEN’S SERIES
756 (299-247-210) Chris Galla
728 (258-279) Marcus Oien
727 (214-268-245) Marcus Oien
716 (277-233) Brent Wheat
705 (247-258) Chip Fryer
698 (214-217-267) Mike Gunderson
694 (234-213-247) Tom Altobello
687 (267-210-210) Mike Griffiths
674 (257-215) Shawn Phillips
671 (223-258) John Sivek
662 (256) Keith Weber
653 (216-243) Jason Sawyer
650 (220-248) Gene Kelly
650 (217-248) Brad Woznaik
648 (212-223-213) Shawn Antol
645 (236-211) Chip Culbertson
637 (211-233) Victor Vreeland
636 (237) Todd McLean
636 (221) Tristen Witkowski
630 (218-231) Tim Holbrook
628 (235) Shawn Phillips
627 (233) Jeremy Peplinski
627 (230-228) Mike Gorney
625 (228-223) Chris Galla
624 (244) Victor Vreeland
620 (215) Joe Schwartz
619 (219-211) Pete Vannini
619 (211-219) John Hubbard
615 (221) Josh Kratky
615 (214-255) Dan Witkowski
613 (242-212) Jonathon Loomis
613 (223) Tim Brien
612 (227) Al Scriver
609 (225) Kyle Rice
609 (221) John Sivek
608 (226) Kris Bennett
608 Dave Payne
607 (247) Brandon Smith
607 (234) Jon Lamb
606 (244) Tom Dohm
606 (233) Jeremy Pearson
604 (244) Dan Tatar
601 (233) Bryan Decker
601 (210-220) Jerry Kopchia
600 (233) David Anderson
MEN’S GAME
256 Lucky Mericle
256 Jim Palmer
255 Cody Klingelsmith
244 Sam Tatar
243 Wayne Zucco
241 Brain Abernethy
241 Bill Sullivan
237 Adam Gustafson
234 John Babrick
234 John Anderson
233 Tim Banyai
232 Christian Vreeland
231 Chip Culbertson
230 Jeff Prepejchal
228 Gene Kelly
226 Joe Griffin
226 Barry Kalnbach
226 Ken Kocevar
225 Shawn Antol
224 Marc Blanke
224 Larry Podsaid
223 Topher Lautner
221 Terry Broadway
221 Mike Weatherholt
220 Les Anderson
219 Steven Cadwell
219 Terry Rhodes
218 Todd Brown
218 Bob Kutulis
216 Jerry Annis
216 Frank McClellan
216 Jim Mansfield
216 Eric Porter
215 Randy Kain
215 John Sivek
215 Jim Sladek
215 Fred Fasel
215 Darren Hinsenkamp
215 Andy Leppek
215 Bob Esman
215 Jon Parent
214 Tom Cherry
214 Derek Nowak
214 Gary Greenman
214 John Traxler
214 Jim Hurst
213 Rob Davis
213 Tom Hampel
213 Michael Williams
212 Eric Bootz
212 Jim Hurst
212 Dave Tanner
212 Sam Walter
212 Mike Trevino
211 Blake Cavanaugh
211 Josh Kuehne
211 Brian Percy
211 Al Rickert
210 Mike Hanbury
210 Aaron Noble
210 Nick Kohler
WOMEN’S SERIES
616 (224-204) Denise Vaughan
596 (223-193) Denise Vaughan
587 (200-218) Sharon Vreeland
585 (215) Bobbi Jo Babik
569 (194-194) Sheila Mosley
566 (206-202) Kelly Newcomb
563 (226) Sharon Vreeland
559 (190) LouAnn Hurst
539 (203) Bobbi Jo Babik
537 (191) Ellen Gustafson
536 (192) Michaela Watson
535 Stacy Percy
533 Debra Parent
532 (191) Cathy Haywood
532 Peggy Weber
530 Trina McClellan
WOMEN’S GAME
202 Arlene Prepjchal
195 Darlene Anderson
194 Linda Veliquette
193 Karen Macintyre
191 Jean Steffes
190 Deb Homan
190 Marcia Titus
INCREDIBLE MO’S
MEN’S SERIES
698 (239-257) Dave Ordiway
689 (266-219) Derek Novak
684 (213-234-237) Dale Warner
654 (247) C.J. Carmein
643 (227-235) Eric Porter
637 (227) Shawn Antol
631 (214-225) Eric Porter
628 (234-215) Marcus Oien
627 (215-213) Mike Ruede
614 (224-214) Jason Sawyer
612 (219-214) Jon Kiernan
MEN’S GAME
247 Tom Altobello
227 Tim Gleason
226 Clifton Fraley
214 Brian Percy
214 Brian Percy
214 Jason Gray
213 Kyle Belton
213 Bruce Elben
212 Rich Nadeau
210 Austin Sheffer
WOMEN’S SERIES
664 (214-208-242) Stacy Percy
628 (216-190-222) Molly Brady
624 (223-222) Casey Lhamon
613 (246) Denise Vaughan
WOMEN’S GAME
195 Michelle Zoulek
WNBA
Playoff Glance
Semifinals
Washington 3, Las Vegas 1
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Washington 2, Connecticut 1
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
2001 — Barry Bonds wraps up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shatters the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finishes with a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.
2006 — Denis Hopovac’s fifth field goal of the game, in an NCAA record-tying seventh overtime, gives North Texas a 25-22 victory over Florida International. The other two seven-overtime games involved Arkansas — against Mississippi in 2001 and Kentucky in 2003.
2007 — Houston’s Kris Brown becomes the third kicker in NFL history to hit three field goals from beyond 50 yards in a game. His last is a career-long, 57-yard game-winner in a 22-19 victory over Miami.
2011 — The Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 73-67 to complete a three-game sweep of the WNBA championship series.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.