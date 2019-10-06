bowling web pic

Top scores in this week’s Lucky Jack’s and Incredible Mo’s leagues.

LUCKY JACK’S

MEN’S SERIES

756 (299-247-210) Chris Galla

728 (258-279) Marcus Oien

727 (214-268-245) Marcus Oien

716 (277-233) Brent Wheat

705 (247-258) Chip Fryer

698 (214-217-267) Mike Gunderson

694 (234-213-247) Tom Altobello

687 (267-210-210) Mike Griffiths

674 (257-215) Shawn Phillips

671 (223-258) John Sivek

662 (256) Keith Weber

653 (216-243) Jason Sawyer

650 (220-248) Gene Kelly

650 (217-248) Brad Woznaik

648 (212-223-213) Shawn Antol

645 (236-211) Chip Culbertson

637 (211-233) Victor Vreeland

636 (237) Todd McLean

636 (221) Tristen Witkowski

630 (218-231) Tim Holbrook

628 (235) Shawn Phillips

627 (233) Jeremy Peplinski

627 (230-228) Mike Gorney

625 (228-223) Chris Galla

624 (244) Victor Vreeland

620 (215) Joe Schwartz

619 (219-211) Pete Vannini

619 (211-219) John Hubbard

615 (221) Josh Kratky

615 (214-255) Dan Witkowski

613 (242-212) Jonathon Loomis

613 (223) Tim Brien

612 (227) Al Scriver

609 (225) Kyle Rice

609 (221) John Sivek

608 (226) Kris Bennett

608 Dave Payne

607 (247) Brandon Smith

607 (234) Jon Lamb

606 (244) Tom Dohm

606 (233) Jeremy Pearson

604 (244) Dan Tatar

601 (233) Bryan Decker

601 (210-220) Jerry Kopchia

600 (233) David Anderson

MEN’S GAME

256 Lucky Mericle

256 Jim Palmer

255 Cody Klingelsmith

244 Sam Tatar

243 Wayne Zucco

241 Brain Abernethy

241 Bill Sullivan

237 Adam Gustafson

234 John Babrick

234 John Anderson

233 Tim Banyai

232 Christian Vreeland

231 Chip Culbertson

230 Jeff Prepejchal

228 Gene Kelly

226 Joe Griffin

226 Barry Kalnbach

226 Ken Kocevar

225 Shawn Antol

224 Marc Blanke

224 Larry Podsaid

223 Topher Lautner

221 Terry Broadway

221 Mike Weatherholt

220 Les Anderson

219 Steven Cadwell

219 Terry Rhodes

218 Todd Brown

218 Bob Kutulis

216 Jerry Annis

216 Frank McClellan

216 Jim Mansfield

216 Eric Porter

215 Randy Kain

215 John Sivek

215 Jim Sladek

215 Fred Fasel

215 Darren Hinsenkamp

215 Andy Leppek

215 Bob Esman

215 Jon Parent

214 Tom Cherry

214 Derek Nowak

214 Gary Greenman

214 John Traxler

214 Jim Hurst

213 Rob Davis

213 Tom Hampel

213 Michael Williams

212 Eric Bootz

212 Jim Hurst

212 Dave Tanner

212 Sam Walter

212 Mike Trevino

211 Blake Cavanaugh

211 Josh Kuehne

211 Brian Percy

211 Al Rickert

210 Mike Hanbury

210 Aaron Noble

210 Nick Kohler

WOMEN’S SERIES

616 (224-204) Denise Vaughan

596 (223-193) Denise Vaughan

587 (200-218) Sharon Vreeland

585 (215) Bobbi Jo Babik

569 (194-194) Sheila Mosley

566 (206-202) Kelly Newcomb

563 (226) Sharon Vreeland

559 (190) LouAnn Hurst

539 (203) Bobbi Jo Babik

537 (191) Ellen Gustafson

536 (192) Michaela Watson

535 Stacy Percy

533 Debra Parent

532 (191) Cathy Haywood

532 Peggy Weber

530 Trina McClellan

WOMEN’S GAME

202 Arlene Prepjchal

195 Darlene Anderson

194 Linda Veliquette

193 Karen Macintyre

191 Jean Steffes

190 Deb Homan

190 Marcia Titus

INCREDIBLE MO’S

MEN’S SERIES

698 (239-257) Dave Ordiway

689 (266-219) Derek Novak

684 (213-234-237) Dale Warner

654 (247) C.J. Carmein

643 (227-235) Eric Porter

637 (227) Shawn Antol

631 (214-225) Eric Porter

628 (234-215) Marcus Oien

627 (215-213) Mike Ruede

614 (224-214) Jason Sawyer

612 (219-214) Jon Kiernan

MEN’S GAME

247 Tom Altobello

227 Tim Gleason

226 Clifton Fraley

214 Brian Percy

214 Brian Percy

214 Jason Gray

213 Kyle Belton

213 Bruce Elben

212 Rich Nadeau

210 Austin Sheffer

WOMEN’S SERIES

664 (214-208-242) Stacy Percy

628 (216-190-222) Molly Brady

624 (223-222) Casey Lhamon

613 (246) Denise Vaughan

WOMEN’S GAME

195 Michelle Zoulek

WNBA

Playoff Glance

Semifinals

Washington 3, Las Vegas 1

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95

Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91

Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75

Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90

Connecticut 3, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75

Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68

Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56

Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

Washington 2, Connecticut 1

Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86

Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87

Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81

Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.

2001 — Barry Bonds wraps up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shatters the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finishes with a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

2006 — Denis Hopovac’s fifth field goal of the game, in an NCAA record-tying seventh overtime, gives North Texas a 25-22 victory over Florida International. The other two seven-overtime games involved Arkansas — against Mississippi in 2001 and Kentucky in 2003.

2007 — Houston’s Kris Brown becomes the third kicker in NFL history to hit three field goals from beyond 50 yards in a game. His last is a career-long, 57-yard game-winner in a 22-19 victory over Miami.

2011 — The Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 73-67 to complete a three-game sweep of the WNBA championship series.

