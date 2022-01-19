TRAVERSE CITY — Stephen Draper tends to have Carson Bourdo throw the inbound passes late in the game.
But with the game on the line Tuesday against mega rival Traverse City West, the Traverse City Central senior insisted to the Trojans’ coach on getting the ball.
”I’m not taking it out,” Draper, the Trojans’ coach, recalled Bourdo telling him. ”Get the ball into me. I’ll get open. I’ll hit the free throws.”
That’s precisely what Bourdo did for three straight fourth-quarter possessions. The Trojans (4-4, 2-1 Big North) fended off a Titans’ comeback in a 44-41 win Tuesday at TC West to get back to .500 overall. Central trails Cadillac (7-2, 4-0) for second place in the Big North.
West (4-7, 2-2) trailed by two with a minute to play after a huge 3-pointer from Jonathon O’Connor to make it a 38-36 game. The Titans held a lead in the third quarter off a Quinten Gillespie 3-point basket, but only for about 20 seconds as Parker Koloday took it back on a layup to make it 31-30.
The Titans kept it tight in the fourth quarter. The rivalry game came down to a series of fouls after a West timeout which sent Bourdo to the line. He went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to finish the game 7-for-8 with nine points.
“It was important, but our guys played good defense,” Bourdo said. “It was a team effort the whole night. It was awesome to play with these guys. I love these guys. They had the confidence in me to make them. And I was glad to be there for the guys. Just a fun win.”
Sophomore Anthony Ribel — a.k.a. “a bucket” to Bourdo — had a hot start to lead the Trojans with 20 points. Thirteen of Ribel’s points came in the mix of a 17-2 Trojans’ run between the first and second quarters to flip an 8-4 West lead to start the game. He netted layups on four-straight possessions to start the second quarter.
“What’s been impressive is his ability last year, he sort of filled a role with the team. He’s had to step into a different role this year,” Draper said. “He’s carrying a lot of the scoring burden for us. To see a sophomore do that — when they’re the focus of the defense every night, and still score at that level — it’s really difficult.”
Bourdo and Brayden Halliday both led the Trojans in rebounds with six apiece. Kadyn Warner scored six points with five boards.
Gillespie led a balanced Titans offense with 12 points followed by 11 each from O’Connor and Josh Hirschenberger.
West hits the road Thursday to face the league-leading Vikings at 7 p.m. Central travels to Petoskey on Friday.
“It feels good because of the work this group has put in,” Draper said. “We haven’t played very well but we’ve worked really hard. ... We didn’t play our best game, I think that’s yet to come, but we played really hard for each other. When we do that, we give ourselves an opportunity to win. And when we do that for four quarters, we’re going to win a lot of games.”