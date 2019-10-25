TRAVERSE CITY — Christian Boivin may not know it, but he’s knocking on the doorstep of history.
Boivin blocked his seventh punt of the season in Traverse City West’s 39-0 win Friday over Petoskey at Thirlby Field — moving him into a tie for first place all-time for punt blocks in a season in the MHSAA football record books with Pinconning’s Tom Paulik, who blocked seven punts (including four in a single game) in 2003.
Boivin’s block set the tone for the Titans in the big Week Nine victory. On the very first possession of the game, Boivin came hard off the left edge and got a clean block that sent the ball rolling backwards and set TC West up on the 1-yard line for their first offensive possession. Aiden Griggs plunged in for the score two plays later to give the Titans the early lead and swallow all of the momentum from the Northmen.
“It all comes down to teamwork,” Boivin said of his blocks. “Coach (Kelly) Smith, our special teams coach, puts us in the best position possible. I couldn’t get there if I didn’t have everyone hitting their lanes and take their blocks, so those are a team effort.”
The Titans special teams have been a work of art this season and played a huge role in every win they have amassed — totaling 12 blocked punts for the season.
“Special teams are a huge aspect of the game,” Boivin said. “We really focus on that it is a third of the game, and we hammer it out in practice every day. And then when it comes down to it, it’s a big part of our team. It really gets the team going and it’s something we really rally behind.”
TC West head coach Greg Vaughan said they ingrain the mentality that every time they’re in a punting situation, they are looking for a block.
“Christian (Boivin) blocking seven this year says quite a bit, but there is a lot of guys around him that are opening it up for him,” Vaughan said. “Our kids buy into our special teams and know it is something special to be a part of.”
The Titans turned up the heat after snagging the early lead and never looked back. The Titans offense pounded the rock to open up the passing game and quarterback Andy Soma began to get more comfortable as the game went on. In the final minute of the first half, Soma scrambled left and scored from 11-yards out on a designed play action pass, running in the two-point conversion to put the Titans up 16-0.
“I think that’s probably the best thing tonight is that I saw Andy was making some really good reads and understanding how to manage a game,” Vaughan said.
Soma settled in and tossed two touchdown passes in the second half, a 39-yarder to Aiden Griggs on a short post route and a 35-yarder to Seth Gallagher that made it 39-0.
Soma finished 6-for-10 passing with 112 yards and two scores while gaining 24 yards on the ground with a score.
Griggs also made a 59-yard touchdown run on the Titans opening drive of the second half to put the stamp on the Titans win. Griggs totaled 150 yards on the ground with two scores and 57 yards and a touchdown via the pass.
“I think our kids definitely came out with good mindset,” Vaughan said. “It was a beautiful night, and that had a little bit to do with what we were trying to achieve tonight. We knew it was clear skies and a nice night to be able to try to throw a little bit and get ready for playoffs.”
Petoskey was only able to muster 134 total yards of offense with 86 coming via the run and 44 from the pass.
Petoskey quarterback Gabe Whitmore was routinely forced to scramble on pass plays and couldn’t connect with his receivers downfield, going 5-for-16 passing.
The Titans were led on defense by Boivin with nine tackles (including two for a loss), Griggs with eight tackles and 18 other Titans with at least one recorded tackle.
“You knew coming in it was going to be a tough road,” first-year Petoskey head coach Gavin Fralick said. “It was tough tonight, there are obviously things we wanted to do better but you have to tip your hat to them because they have a great defense.”
The Titans had eight different players carry the ball and have only added to their stable of running backs as the season has progressed. Sophomore Remy Schulz, who was pulled up to varsity prior to the TC Patriot Game, has worked himself into the fold and toted the ball eight times for 36 yards Friday.
“We’ve been trying to spread the ball around as much as we could and I think it was another night on offense that that we did that,” Vaughan said. “It gives guys up front more opportunities to pass block, gives guys opportunities to catch and hopefully have Andy feel comfortable sitting back there in the pocket.”
The Titans (7-2, 5-1 BNC) will be hoping to get a home playoff draw this Sunday when the MHSAA releases the playoff brackets.
“I told the guys in the locker room you earn the opportunity to be in the playoffs and not every sport in the state of Michigan does it that way,” Vaughan said. “So you need to have some pride in the fact that you know you earned it.”
