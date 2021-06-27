LOS ANGELES — There’s a cadre of NFL football players that have an IMDB profile before they make their way onto a roster.
Whoever else is on that list, add Matt Seybert to it.
Seybert, a native of Traverse City, inked a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, June 18.
Before then it wasn’t an easy road to the NFL for the former Traverse City St. Francis star who played collegiately at Michigan State University after transfering from Buffalo. Many expected Seybert to be picked in the late rounds of the 2020 NFL draft or summer free agency, neither happened.
“For the past year and a half it’s really just been straight blind faith,” Seybert said. “It’s just trusting that it was still going to work out, that I was still going to get my foot in the door somehow, some way.”
It took a year of working out as if he was already in the NFL to get noticed as an undrafted free agent. His talent was noticed in other fields as well when scoring an acting gig during his year of training.
Seybert only had one season of starting snaps as a walk-on tight end at MSU. On the bright side, it was a good one. He caught a pass in each regular season game and scored three touchdowns on 26 receptions for 284 yards.
Then Seybert tore his MCL the week before MSU’s bowl game, which possibly contributed to not getting an invite to the Senior Bowl or NFL combine. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled MSU’s pro day, so Seybert hosted his own by posting videos of him bench pressing on Twitter.
Seybert called that process discouraging at times. Many said things like “it’s not looking too good,” as a free agent with little college experience.
He was living out in Scottsdale, Arizona working out with other NFL talent in the area like Vontaze Burfict, a free agent who in 2019 played with the Oakland Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Kylie Fitts. That was all at a place called D1 Training that opened in April of 2020. Seybert joined in May.
“This last year I’ve seen the most growth and improvement physically for myself then I have in my whole career,” Seybert said. “I just got way faster since I’ve been out here. We just constantly have been working on speed work.”
Ernie Atkins, head strength and conditioning coach at the D1 Training Scottsdale location, said training Seybert was awesome.
“It’s been a joy having an athlete who completely buys in and trusts you with the programing, and you’ve taken them to the next level,” Atkins said.
Atkins said the end goal was to make Seybert the best athlete possible. That meant having the most efficient amount of muscle to make him the strongest, fastest and quickest athlete. His mesuarbales for his senior year at MSU were 6-foot-4 and 252 lbs.
“With him still being faster, stronger and quicker, we wanted to make sure that happens,” Atkins said. “It’s a lot of high base, high velocity, high intensity-based training, as well as paired with good nutrition go on the side.”
Turns out Seybert learned a little more than football skills out there.
One of the guys he was training with, Raymond Epps, an SMU football alum who transfered from Arizona State, would attend an acting studio and asked Seybert to come with one day. He said he would give it a try, enjoyed it, and it took off.
“It was something that helped me mentally, honestly,” Seybert said.
In his first film, according to IMDB, he played the role of Restaurant Dirt Bag in the 2020 short “A Game of Fate.” He was an extra on the third season of “All American”, which first aired on The CW.
“I had the play the role of a bad date, some guy who didn’t really care to be on a date,” Seybert said of the short film. “It was kind of funny. It was a comedy.”
Soon enough, he got his chance on TV.
Seybert was invited to play for Jerry Glanville’s Conquerors in the sixth season of the Spring League, hoping to catch the eyes of NFL scouts.
He at least caught the eye of Glanville, who coached nine-seasons in the NFL and coined the term “NFL means ‘not for long,’” while head coach of the Houston Oilers.
“He’s a legend,” Seybert said. “I got to develop a pretty cool relationship with him. And I would I go play for him again in a heartbeat. It was awesome.”
Ironically the Conquerors ran what’s known as a “run and shoot” offense, which doesn’t use tight ends.
Glanville and the Conquerors ended up using one-TE packages as the season progressed, and Seybert even took a few snaps at wide-out.
“At first I was a little disappointed,” Seybert said. “Then I kind of like took the mindset of ‘I’m going to come in here, I’m going to dominate my role, I’m going to dominate on special teams.’ I started on special teams, and I’m going to show them that I’m such a good receiver as well, and that they’re gonna have to throw me the ball at some point.”
The Conquerors finished their season 3-2. Games were televised on FOX networks.
More than 100 former players from the Spring League have signed NFL contracts, Seybert was the next. He felt that his tape with the Conquers is the biggest thing that helped him get to the NFL.
“‘The eye in the sky don’t lie’ is what we like to say,” Seybert said.
The work Seybert put in while training was not left unnoticed.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker welcomed him back to campus this past March to participate in the 2021 pro day after the 2020 date was cancelled. Having a year’s worth of training at an NFL level made a difference.
At Seybert’s virtual pro day he completed 21 reps at 225 lbs. That jumped to 25 this spring.
“That’s a huge difference, especially when you think that’s just under a year,” Atkins said.
Tuesday, June 8, Seybert got the call he’d waited more than a year for. After phone calls with team executives and clearing entry physicals, the Chargers would be picking him up in free agency. He put pen to paper the following Friday.
“As an agent you’re always telling players that are out of work to stay ready for the next opportunity,” said Seybert’s agent, Ed Wasielewski of EMG Sports. “Be physically, mentally and emotionally ready when that opportunity presents itself and keep working at your craft.”
Wasielewski said annother player he represents has been in a similar situation and also earned a training camp spot. Matthew Sexton, formerly of Eastern Michigan University, was recently signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sexton participated in MSU’s 2021 pro day.
“Both players were playing in The Spring League — which doesn’t pay players. There’s no compensation,” Wasielewski said. “You’re playing for the love of the game. You’re going to play and continue to show people what you can do and prove it to yourself.”
Seybert will be the eighth tight end on the Chargers 90-man training camp roster. Should he make the team, Seybert will earn the league minimum per the collective bargaining agreement through 2024 with a salary cap hit of $660,000 in 2021. Because of the Rule of 51, low-valued training camp contracts are not counted against the cap until preseason ends.
The Chargers signed Jared Cook in March to a $4.5 million one-year deal, formerly the starting tight end for the New Orleans Saints over Elk Rapids alum Adam Trautman. They also have Stephen Anderson on a one-year deal for $920,000.
Training camp starts July 27. Los Angeles has preseason games at the L.A. Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
“What I was telling myself the whole time was just ... don’t give up. Because it’s worth it now,” Seybert said. “You’re going to have your doubts and your days where you’re going to feel discouraged. But I do believe that no matter, anything you do in life, as long as you literally just never give up on it. Everyone’s timeline is different, but something good will come out of that one day.”
Moving forward Seybert said his goal is to make a roster and have a role on the team where he can impact and help win games.
“The top things I think they noticed in me is my physicality at a tight end, and the ability to have true balance, catching the ball and running good routes,” Seybert said.
“I’m in love with special teams just as much as I am with playing tight end. I think that showed on film that special teams will help win games. I really like embracing that special teams role, which I think they noticed.”