TRAVERSE CITY — Brandon Hagel scored 43 seconds into overtime to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in Friday’s opening night of the NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City.
Detroit scored first on a Ryan Kuffner power-play goal from Moritz Seider, but Chicago answered with four straight goals — by Mikael Hakkarainen, Kirby Dach, MacKenzie Entwistle and Jack Ramsay.
The Red Wings responded with three second-period goals, two from Joe Veleno and one by Karid Lukosevicius.
Alexis Gravel stopped 27 shots for Chicago, while Detroit’s Kaden Fulcher had 19 saves.
Detroit plays St. Louis at 3:30 p.m. in Saturday’s games at Centre Ice Arena.
MAPLE LEAFS 6, BLUES 2: St. Louis scored five second-period goals in a 6-2 win over St. Louis.
Maple Leafs goals came from Colt Conrad, Giorgio Estephan, Justin Brazeau, Nicholas Robertson, Teeme Kivihalme and Trey Bradley.
Robby Jackson and Alexey Toropchenko had St. Louis’ goals. Ian Scott brushed aside 19 shots for Toronto, while the Blues’ Joel Hofer made 14 saves.
STARS 2, WILD 1: Jake Oettinger made 20 saves and Dallas held on for a 2-1 win over Minnesota.
Nicholas Porco scored in the first period off a Ty Dellandrea assist, and Rhett Gardner tallied the game-winner at 5:44 of the second off assists by Riley Tufte and Thomas Harley.
Nico Sturm scored for Minnesota, with a Will Bitten helper. The Wild’s Dereck Baribeau put up 35 stops.
BLUE JACKETS 6, RANGERS 2: The New York Rangers scored first and last, but Columbus had six in between in a 6-2 victory.
Trey Fix-Wolansky had two goals and Nikita Korostelev added a goal and two assists. Alexandre Texier had a goal and an assist, while Egor Sokolov and Maxime Fortier tacked on first-period goals and Jakob Lilja and Matt Brassard had assists.
Elvis Merzlikins picked up the win between the pipes for the Blue Jackets, while New York’s Igor Shesterkin took the loss.
