Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.