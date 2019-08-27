MANISTEE — Justin Stickney aims to stick around a lot longer this season.
The Manistee Catholic fullback and middle linebacker missed the last four games last season, sustaining a torn MCL and partially torn ACL in Week Five against Baldwin. His older brother, Eric, missed the first four games with injuries, so their stint as high school teammates lasted all of one quarter in a game the Sabers would go on to win 62-0.
Stickney's goal is to play at least nine games this season. And hopefully more.
"Personally, I'm wishing that I don't get another injury, first of all," Stickney said. "I believe in my team, that we can make it to the playoffs this year."
Manistee Catholic doesn't have a ton of starters back, but it has its offensive backfield returning and a huge offensive line to block for them. The middle of the defense is back in junior linebackers Mateo Barnett and Stickney and defensive linemen Sameric Hesse and Bryant Dozier.
Fourth-year head coach Jake Szymanski and the Sabers ended a five-year stretch without a winning record. Accomplishing that again would give Manistee CC its first back-to-back winning seasons since three in a row from 2008-10.
The Sabers open the season by hosting Gaylord St. Mary in the Snowbirds' very first eight-player football game.
"This team definitely can be physical," Szymanski said. "It takes a few a few minutes to get ready, I guess. Because we looked a little slow, then as the day went on, those guys definitely seem to pick it up a lot. So that was good to see."
The Sabers' three seniors comprise the offensive line that's as big as any in the area with 280-pound center Dozier in between guards Hesse (6-5, 317) and Josue Hernandez (5-11, 290). Freshman David Kolsa (6-0, 250) adds depth, as could sophomore center Scott Hauswirth if his transfer issue with the MHSAA can be resolved in time.
"We do have some big guys up front," Szymanski said. "I'd like to be able to control the ball and run the ball a lot with those big guys. Pass protection, hopefully that'll that'll be as good as I want it to be. But as long as we can run the ball and control the clock, I think we're going to be in a good state of play."
MCC's homecoming game happens to be Week Five against Baldwin this season.
"We have a fullback (Stickney) who's coming off off-season surgery last year," Szymanski said. "He was starting to turn it up towards the middle of last year before he got hurt. We graduated quite a few offensive lineman last year, but I think this line can do just as good of a job, if not better."
The Sabers' biggest question mark early in the season is who will play under center.
Sophomore Kyle McLinden entered the season as the starter at quarterback, but he suffered a knee injury at the team's scrimmage last week. Szymanski said the team is waiting for swelling in the knee to subside before they can get a diagnosis. In the meantime, Manistee Catholic will go into the season using a rotation at QB of Stickney, Barnett and left-handed freshman Lee Pizana.
Manistee Catholic co-op with Mason County Eastern for the football team, gaining players like Hesse in the deal.
"These seniors are driven to try and make this the first playoff team in the last few years," Szymanski said. "So everybody's jumping on that bandwagon, and we'll see where it takes us."
