TRAVERSE CITY — What happens when you bring together the area’s best senior softball players to hit the diamond for a friendly competition one last time?
The answer is a 7-7 tie game through seven innings.
How do you settle a tie in a Summer Classic all-star game?
A 3-on-3 sudden death home run derby, of course.
Eight combined homers from Charlevoix alums Zoe Brodin and Avery Zipp, and Mesick alum Grace Quiggin broke the tie and led the National team to win the first Record-Eagle Summer Classic all-star game Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Middle School.
It was scoreless for the first two innings. All-state pitchers Madilyn Sandison (Charlevoix) started for the National team coached by Michigan State legend Gloria Becksford and Brittany Steimel (TC West) earned the start for the American team coached by former Central Michigan University coach Margo Jonker.
Then in the top of the second inning Genevieve Bramer (Lake Leelanau St. Mary) broke the tie. Bramer crushed a three-run home run to take an early lead for Team Jonker. Mackenzie Hoogerhyde (Bellaire) and Violeta Serrano (LLSM) both scored.
It was the first over the fence home-run for the St. Mary graduate.
“I just swung,” Bramer said. “I was like there’s two strikes and I’m just going to go for it because ‘What’s for there to lose?’ I made contact and it went.”
That kept the lead for two more innings, thanks to Steimel’s pitching. Bramer went behind the dish to catch for Steimel, playing multiple slap-bunt attempts by the National team well.
Steimel allowed two runs in the third on the same at-bat. She threw a wild pitch to send home McKenna Gilde (McBain) and the second came on a grounder to left field from Avery Hawkins (Kingsley) to send home Kylie Grafenauer (Central Lake).
Other than that the senior from the state quarterfinalist Titans had a quality three inning start. She left the circle with the lead, three hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.
That one-run lead didn’t last long. With the bases loaded, Sandison hit Hannah Dashner (LLSM) with a pitch and walked in Bramer. That forced Becksford to call in Gilde from the bullpen, who pitched the remainder of the game. Gilde pitched a ball into a double play with Lexie Coxon (Kingsley) tossing to Quiggin to get out of the jam.
Makayla Orman (Mancelona) relieved Steimel to start the fourth. She started the inning with an RBI single from Brodin on to score Coxon. On a two out rally, the National team scored four more. Orman walked in Brodin on an Alyssa Bode (McBain) at-bat, then Gilde cleared the bases on a double to right field. It sent home Sandison, Quiggin and Bode and Team Becksford led 7-5.
Orman didn’t show any signs of letting the five-run inning get to her, however. She started the fifth smacking a ball to the center field warning track that was caught. It clearly inspired the benches. Haley Gibson (East Jordan) scored Kalee Gelakosky (Benzie Central) on a triple, then Alana Hoffert (Cadillac) hit another triple to send home Gibson as the tying run.
From then on it was all defense. Orman blanked the fifth inning. Gilde pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh. Dashner closed the game with a goose egg in the sixth and seventh.
There were two hits in the final two innings between the two teams — Bramer on a double, and Zipp on a single. Orman came close to a hit that would have certainly scored the go-ahead run, but grounded out on a third-to-first throw from Brodin to Bode to end the inning.
Bramer earned the game’s MVP with 2-for-2 day at the plate with four RBI, also catching for Steimel, a Northwood signee. She reached base each on each of three plate appearances with a walk to score a run in the fourth.
She’ll attend Northern Michigan University in the fall, hoping to become a math teacher and join a club softball team as well.
“It was fun catching for someone a little faster than what I’m used to,” Bramer said. “I really just kind of stood there and let it come to me and it was fun.”
Gilde was a close second in the MVP conversation, however. She finished with three RBI and closed 3.2 innings with four hits and two runs, striking out four.
Gilde will play softball at Mid-Michigan College in the fall, joining two other players in the R-E’s softball game, Orman and Hoogerhyde. The three will all be roommates.
“I had a lot of fun. I loved cheering the girls on. How we cheered each other on was really fun, too,” Gilde said. “I just thought that it was really nice for them (the R-E) to honor us that way, I feel very blessed and thankful that they were able to do that this year.”
Zipp and Sandison each had two hits for the National team. Gibson, Hoogerhyde and Bramer had two hits for the American team. Hoogerhyde also scored two runs.
Because of pitching and umpire limitations, the Record-Eagle staff drew up rules to have the game decided on a home run derby. Three batters would get 10 swings, and the team with the most home runs would win.
The six batters crushed 11 on the 60 pitches. Steimel hit three. Hoogerhyde and Maddy Wilkinson (Kalkaska) both had balls fly near the warning track, but didn’t clear the fence.
Avery Zipp hit two off her dad, Tom Zipp. A fellow Rayder, Brodin, hit two more out.
Quiggin finished her career with four home runs in the derby to put the icing on the cake for the National team and Jonker’s win. She said it was fun to play in the game and end her career on that.
The Summer Classic continues Wednesday with the R-E’s baseball all-star game at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is at 7 p.m. and concessions open at 6 p.m.