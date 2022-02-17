BENZONIA — The first quarter of a game between the two highest-ranked teams in Leelanau and Benzie counties had about as many points as the number of miles that separate the two schools.
Benzie Central (No. 7 in Division 3) won its seventh straight in a 68-54 final over Lake Leelanau St. Mary (No. 11 in Division 4) on Wednesday. It was a track meet, as both teams finished with three players netting double-figures. The first quarter ended with the Huskies up 22-13.
Outside of a brief tie just before halftime at 24-24, it was simply the Huskies’ night.
Nate Childers and Jaxon Childers both scored 17 apiece with five 3-pointers between them to push Benzie to 15-1 on the season. Quinn Zickert added 13 points, and Kevin Hubbell netted nine.
Lake Leelanau junior Dylan Barnowski scored 16 in his encore to hitting the 1,000-point mark with 29 points against Forest Area two nights before. Shawn Bramer led with 23, and August Schaub had 10.
“It was a very, very hard-earned 16. That team is good,” Eagles’ head coach Matt Barnowski said. “They exposed some of the stuff that we need to work on.”
Benzie’s press defense wreaked havoc on the Eagles early on, forcing 14 turnovers at half-court. Once Lake Leelanau broke the press, that’s when Barnowski said the game got out of hand — as the Eagles took the first shot they could get.
“They basically just sped us up,” Barnowski said. “We didn’t want to play that fast-paced game.”
From the Huskies’ bench, however, it was a defensive effort Benzie head coach Josh Crocker said he hadn’t seen since the team’s season-opening win against Ludington.
“I’m really excited about the potential of what that might mean going forward,” Crocker said. “We’ve got five really tough games going down the stretch here. I’m really excited to see what we can do on both ends of the court, but defensively especially.”
That stretch started with the Eagles and includes the other highly ranked boys team of Leelanau County — Glen Lake — Friday, Feb. 25, in a matchup that will most likely decide the Northwest Conference champion. Both teams are tied with 11-1 league records.
Also likely, a potential rematch with the Lakers in Division 3 districts that begin 10 days later.
“We’re excited,” Zickert said. “This last stretch of the season, we’re playing some really good teams; so it should be good games and good competition.”
Crocker said the team needed to see a team like the Eagles. Benzie also plays host to Traverse City West on Tuesday and closes its season out with Cadillac.
“Those nonconference games we have to finish the year are going to get us as ready as we can possibly be,” Crocker said, “but our district is brutal.”
The Huskies travel to Suttons Bay for a 6:30 p.m. tip Friday.
Lake Leelanau (13-4) closes out the year with two potential Division 4 district opponents in Buckley (Tuesday) and Traverse City Christian (Feb. 24).
“We’re hoping that we can get the No. 1 seed and let those two battle it out on the bottom side of the bracket,” Barnowski said. “I like our chances in the district.”
Game time against the Bears is 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lake Leelanau.
