BENZONIA — Not even 10 minutes into the game and Kevin Hubbell was well on his way to history.
Hubbell, the Benzie Central senior soccer star, scored 16 goals in the Huskies' 17-0 win over Kingsley at home Wednesday.
Hubbell's performance broke a 19-year-old U.S. high school record previously held by Dale Self of Sumter, South Carolina with 14 goals in a game in 2002, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. The Michigan record was held by Karl Trost of Cheboygan who scored 10 goals in a game against East Jordan in 2003.
"I'm still shocked about it," Hubbell said.
Hubbell fired eight in the back of the net by the 10th minute, two shy of Trost's state record (which Hubbell was initially going for). At that point Benzie Central coach Chris Batchelder made Hubbell aware of another record the senior star was nearing.
"Coach looks at me and says 'The national record is 14,'" Hubbell said. "I was like 'Wow. This might come true. I might beat the national record.'"
Hubbell scored goal No. 15 at the 30th minute, at which point his coach took him out of the game. Hubbell re-entered the game and scored No. 16 with six minutes left before halftime.
The game ended at halftime by mercy rule.
The national mark is not even Hubbell's only appearance in the NFHS's record book. His streak of eight consecutive hat tricks this fall ranks third in the nation behind Jamison Imhoff of Lansing New Covenant Christian (2008) and Marcos Vila of Iowa Falls-Alden, Iowa (2017). His streak ended in an 8-0 shutout loss to Glen Lake last Wednesday.
Benzie Central head coach Chris Batchelder said he never thought he would see anything like Wednesday — and he's been around the game of soccer since he was 4 years old.
"Speechless," Batchelder said, commending Hubbell's humbleness as well.
Hubbell has been offered a full-ride to attend Detroit Mercy to play soccer, but he's hoping a three-day visit to Oakland went well. He plays on the U.S. Olympic Development Program's Midwest team and was also invited to a November showcase to make the national roster. If he does, he'll likely make trip to Europe.
Steve Barron scored the other goal and had four assists. Chaz Grundy had three assists, and Al Lopez had two helpers.
Lopsided losses have been common for the Stags (0-12) this year. Opposing teams have scored at least seven goals in each game.
Hubble's baker's dozen plus three on Wednesday put him at 52 goals for the year, one behind Traverse City West alum Casey Townsend's 53 and 13 behind Leland alum Dylan Jolliffe's 65. The state record is 76 goals in a season, which Soony Saad of Dearborn set in 22 games in 2009.