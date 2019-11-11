Bowling
BELLAIRE LANES & GAMES
WEEKLY HIGH SCORES
11/4 — 11/10
Men’s Series
Ray Harkabusic 661 (235-222-204)
Harold Hoogerhyde 656 (227-223-206)
Josh Harrington 640 (268)
Bill Haps 623 (245)
Ray Harkabusic 619 (215-214)
Dave Watrous 606 (216-201)
Bill Haps 601 (229)
Men’s Game
Andy Watrous 237
Ray Harkabusic 230
Nick Brown 225
Andy Watrous 225
Dylan Holm 214
Bill Haps 209
Dave Abbott 208
Andrew Dennis 205
Steve White 205
Billy Patton 202
Al Odom 202
Steve Hobbs 202
Billy Patton 201
Jim Allen 201
Bob Bush 201
Gordon Hulburt 200
Women’s Series
Kathy Monroe 559 (209-195)
Tiffany Massey 549 (215)
Betsy Corey 544 (194-180)
Amy Allen 524 (189-180)
Sarah Leathers 513 (201)
Bonnie Musall 513 (188)
Tanya West 505 (189)
Dawn Keyes 505 (208)
Women’s Game
Kathy Monroe 199
Deb Woodbeck 198
Andi Bartsch 191
Sherrie Williams 190
Tammi Friday 190
Donna Benson 184
Betsy Corey 183
Lisa Becker 183
Tina Phillips 182
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150
Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268
N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191
Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197
Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189
Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221
Cincinnati 0 9 0 .000 137 259
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239
Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240
L.A. Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194
Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170
Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213
N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289
Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182
Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279
Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205
Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182
Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157
Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 0 0 1.000 235 102
Seattle 7 2 0 .778 248 230
L.A. Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191
Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 26, L.A. Chargers 24
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 49, Cincinnati 13
Chicago 20, Detroit 13
Atlanta 26, New Orleans 9
Tennessee 35, Kansas City 32
N.Y. Jets 34, N.Y. Giants 27
Cleveland 19, Buffalo 16
Tampa Bay 30, Arizona 27
Miami 16, Indianapolis 12
Green Bay 24, Carolina 16
Pittsburgh 17, L.A. Rams 12
Minnesota 28, Dallas 24
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
Monday’s Games
Seattle at San Francisco, (n)
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 17 11 3 3 25 60 43
Toronto 19 9 6 4 22 64 62
Montreal 17 9 5 3 21 61 54
Florida 17 8 4 5 21 62 63
Buffalo 17 9 6 2 20 50 48
Tampa Bay 15 8 5 2 18 52 52
Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 47 59
Detroit 19 6 12 1 13 42 72
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 19 13 2 4 30 77 59
N.Y. Islanders 16 12 3 1 25 49 35
Philadelphia 17 10 5 2 22 56 52
Pittsburgh 17 10 6 1 21 58 44
Carolina 18 10 7 1 21 61 52
N.Y. Rangers 15 7 6 2 16 51 51
Columbus 17 6 8 3 15 40 58
New Jersey 16 5 7 4 14 42 61
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 18 12 3 3 27 57 51
Colorado 17 10 5 2 22 62 49
Nashville 17 9 5 3 21 65 54
Winnipeg 18 10 7 1 21 51 54
Dallas 18 8 8 2 18 43 45
Chicago 17 6 7 4 16 45 53
Minnesota 17 6 10 1 13 46 60
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 19 12 5 2 26 58 48
Calgary 20 10 7 3 23 59 58
Arizona 18 10 6 2 22 53 44
Vancouver 18 9 6 3 21 58 47
Vegas 19 9 7 3 21 56 56
Anaheim 18 9 8 1 19 47 49
San Jose 18 7 10 1 15 48 64
Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 43 66
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Florida 6, N.Y. Rangers 5, SO
Winnipeg 3, Dallas 2, OT
New Jersey 2, Vancouver 1
Detroit 3, Vegas 2
Chicago 5, Toronto 4
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, SO
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
Monday’s Games
Carolina 8, Ottawa 2
Arizona 4, Washington 3, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
