Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores

MEN'S SERIES

Jim Smith 684 (235-227-222)

Brian Zapalski 664 (226-223-215)

Bob Bush 637 (229-224)

Steve White 625 (260-209)

Rob Bailey 624 (222-211)

Jake Kauffman 623 (232-204)

Tom Baeckeroot 615 (237-203)

Shaw Strieter 604 (211-204)

Andrew Hulburt 604 (230)

Steve White 603 (224-211)

Jarred Moody 582 (223-210)

Dave Lobert 577 (221)

MEN'S GAME

Bill Haps 237

Tom Davidson Jr. 223

Ray Cleis 216

Mitchell Goyette 213

Andrew Hulburt 207

John Fahner 204

Mike White 204

Derrick Marsh 202

WOMEN'S SERIES

Tiffany Massey 571 (214-187)

Sarah Leathers 552 (193-188)

Cyd Faul 552 (203-182)

Iris Bock 502 (193)

WOMEN'S GAME

Kathy Monroe 200

Debbie Patton 196

Amy Allen 185

Amy Allen 184

Tammi Friday 180

Marie Leathers 178

