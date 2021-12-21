Bellaire Lanes & Games weekly high scores
MEN'S SERIES
Jim Smith 684 (235-227-222)
Brian Zapalski 664 (226-223-215)
Bob Bush 637 (229-224)
Steve White 625 (260-209)
Rob Bailey 624 (222-211)
Jake Kauffman 623 (232-204)
Tom Baeckeroot 615 (237-203)
Shaw Strieter 604 (211-204)
Andrew Hulburt 604 (230)
Steve White 603 (224-211)
Jarred Moody 582 (223-210)
Dave Lobert 577 (221)
MEN'S GAME
Bill Haps 237
Tom Davidson Jr. 223
Ray Cleis 216
Mitchell Goyette 213
Andrew Hulburt 207
John Fahner 204
Mike White 204
Derrick Marsh 202
WOMEN'S SERIES
Tiffany Massey 571 (214-187)
Sarah Leathers 552 (193-188)
Cyd Faul 552 (203-182)
Iris Bock 502 (193)
WOMEN'S GAME
Kathy Monroe 200
Debbie Patton 196
Amy Allen 185
Amy Allen 184
Tammi Friday 180
Marie Leathers 178